Gators receiver headed up coast

From The Creek to The Beach, Malachi Taylor’s football journey will take him to Coastal Carolina after finishing at Goose Creek High School.
The senior wide receiver recently verbally committed to the Chanticleers. Gators coach Jason Winstead believes Taylor is just getting started on his development as a football player.
“He’s not even close to having reached his potential yet,” Winstead said. “He’s really developed into a good player the last two years to give himself an opportunity to play in college. I still think the best is in front of him. The future is really bright.”
As a junior, Taylor (6-3, 185) hauled in 11 touchdown grabs and 50 receptions overall for almost 700 yards. He’s tough to handle in 1-on-1 situations and also likes to block for teammates.
“He’s one of those kids I say he jumps as high as he needs to,” Winstead said. “He’s already halfway up there with those arms.”
The 2019 numbers came after a strong summer showing in 7 on 7’s, which included a trip to Coastal Carolina for a tournament.
“He had a great day down there and that put him on their radar,” Winstead said. “He’s got the one thing you can’t teach. He’s 6-3. He’s added the weight and gotten better at concentrating and making catches.”
Taylor was an all-region selection last year for the Gators and enters the new season as one of the top receiving targets in the Lowcountry. But Taylor will have a new challenge this fall. He will draw more attention.
All-state selection Damon Mouzon, who made 18 touchdown grabs, has made the move to the next level along with region player of the year QB Emmanuel Mukuamu.
“We had Damon and DJ (Matthews) last year,” Winstead said. “That helped open things up for Malachi. This year, Malachi is the man. If I’m a defensive coach I’m going to put somebody in his face and somebody on top of him. His contributions might not be quite the same but if he’s double covered, it can open up something for somebody else. I hope he has a monster year but I can’t imagine a lot of people are going to single cover him this year.”
The Gators were 9-3 last season and won a region championship for the first time since 2015. They advanced to the third round of the 5A playoffs.