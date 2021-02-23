Gators pull away in playoff opener

Goose Creek High School's boys basketball team exacted a bit of revenge in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The Gators pulled away from visiting Conway High School, 58-31, on Feb. 23 to move to 12-0 on the season and also eliminated the school that bounced them from the third round of the playoffs last winter.
"You just have to be sharpening your blade this time of year," Gators coach Blake Hall said. "You really have to be playing your best basketball. Hopefully we'll build from this and the guys got some of the playoff jitters out."
Tykelvion Thompson led the Gators with 13 points and Demetri Simmons chipped in 12 points. Yaturi Bolton and Xavion Bennett contributed 9 and 8 points respectively.
"I think the veterans wanted to see Conway," Hall said. "They knew we didn't play our best ball against them last there and let one slip away with an opportunity to go to Lower State."
Conway was within 12-11 after a quarter but Goose Creek broke it open with a 19-7 second quarter and 14-5 third quarter.
Ten Gators scored in the game.
Devin Granger powered Conway (8-7) with 10 points and Cam Alston chipped in five points.
Goose Creek hosts Dutch Fork High School in the second round on Friday.