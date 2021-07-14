Gators primed for start of football season

Just weeks away from the first official football practice of the 2021 season, the Goose Creek Gators are on track to be the best version of themselves when the curtains come up on July 30.
The Gators have had 100 to 120 players – varsity and sub-varsity squads – going through weight lifting and conditioning.
“Our kids are really doing a good job of making their workouts and holding each other accountable,” Gators coach Jason Winstead said. “We go four days a week. We’re not that bad off. If you take into account what we did in June, everything is coming along. We had some good 7-on-7’s at Coastal Carolina and South Carolina and we’ve got one more. We’ve gotten a lot of good work in.”
He knows more about the newest edition of his team now that it feels more like a summer offseason, too. Temperatures have been on the rise and that’s the true test of who wants to be there and really work hard, especially outside.
“Man, it’s been hot lately,” Winstead said. “That’s when you start to find out who everybody is.”
The Gators graduated 26 seniors from a squad that captured the Region 7-AAAAA title for the second straight season. Remaining the team to beat in region play is the objective. They’re not lowering the bar.
“That’s the expectation,” Winstead said. “Even though we’ve got a running back, quarterback and a receiver here or there back, we’re still going to be really young. Our senior class this year is not going to be big and we’ve got a lot of kids who haven’t played meaningful snaps. It’s going to be a learning process for a lot of them.”
The Gators have to rebuild a defense that loses eight starters and replace some key pieces on offense. Great news for the offensive unit, though, will be the return of junior quarterback Drew Moore, senior running back Demetri Simmons, senior receiver James Levine and senior receiver Khyon Smith.
Moore completed 99 of 184 passes for 1,717 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2020 while Simmons earned region player of the year honors with 1,341 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 218 carries. Smith snagged 20 passes for 546 yards and nine touchdowns and Levine hauled in 53 balls for 751 yards and five touchdowns.
“I like what we have but we are young and very inexperienced,” Winstead said. “A lot of juniors will play for us this year. A lot of these kids have been on B-Team and junior varsity with mixed results. We’ve got to stay healthy like everybody else but football is a tough sport.”
The Gators were able to begin developing depth at the quarterback, receiver and defensive back positions in June at Cane Bay’s 7-on-7’s.
“We’ve got some younger quarterbacks that have been working and our running back can play quarterback if needed,” Winstead said. “He’s even gotten some work in 7 on 7. We’ve actually got more depth at quarterback than we’ve had. We know what to expect with Drew but he’s nowhere near what he can be. He hasn’t arrived. There are still some expectations on him.”
The Gators bring back one starter at each level on defense: junior DL Curtis Smiley, junior LB Aaron Bryant and junior CB Jordan Scott.