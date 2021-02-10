Gators past Cane Bay

Four players reached double figures and Goose Creek High School’s boys basketball team raced out to a 17-point lead after a quarter en route to a Region 7-AAAAA victory against visiting Cane Bay High School on Feb. 10.
Guard Demetri Simmons powered the Gators with 16 points while guard Tykelvion Thompson added 15 points in the 77-35 win over the Cobras.
Elijah Dates and Taijon Simmons chipped in 12 points apiece for the unbeaten Gators (10-0, 5-0 region).
Charles Bennett-Shaffer led Cane Bay with 19 points.