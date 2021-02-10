You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gators past Cane Bay

Four players reached double figures and Goose Creek High School’s boys basketball team raced out to a 17-point lead after a quarter en route to a Region 7-AAAAA victory against visiting Cane Bay High School on Feb. 10.

Guard Demetri Simmons powered the Gators with 16 points while guard Tykelvion Thompson added 15 points in the 77-35 win over the Cobras.

Elijah Dates and Taijon Simmons chipped in 12 points apiece for the unbeaten Gators (10-0, 5-0 region).

Charles Bennett-Shaffer led Cane Bay with 19 points.