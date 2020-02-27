Gators lose 5 seniors but return strong cast

The Goose Creek High School boys basketball team ended the season with a 15-13 mark, falling 41-40 to Conway High School on Feb. 25 in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
The loss was the end of the road for five seniors: guards Denarius Hawkins, Chris McGill and Justin Alexander and forwards Shakarian Nelson and Jamel McGowan. McGowan didn’t play this season due to injury.
The Gators made a nice rebound after stumbling out of the gate this winter. They won 12 of their last 16 games after starting out 3-9, winning the region crown and advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“It’s like I told them in the locker room after the game,” Gators coach Blake Hall said of his senior group. “They left our program better than when they first appeared on varsity. That’s what I ask of them outside basketball, too. You want to leave people and places better than they were when you got there.”
Against Conway, sophomore guard Demetri Simmons led the Gators with 14 points while Nelson added seven points and junior Yaturi Bolton chipped in six points.
Bolton and Simmons, two consistent contributors to the scoreboard, are the group of lettermen who can return next winter when the Gators figure to be in the running for another strong season. More juniors are Breon Steele, Xavion Bennett, Irvin Scarlett, Taijon Simmons, Malichi Williams and Tykelvion Thompson.
Jayden Johnson is a sophomore.
Many of the returners led the team in scoring in at least one game this season.
“We’ve got some guys that have gotten some quality minutes,” Hall said. “Every team has an opportunity to be in the mix. It depends on what these young men do between now and the beginning of next season. They have more than enough ability and it’s a personal choice for them to commit to improve.”