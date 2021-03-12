Gators giddy baseball season is here

from A6
Like every other spring sports squad, the Goose Creek Gators baseball team is especially amped up about the curtains coming up on the 2021 season. COVID-19 stole their season last year.
“We’re happy that we’re going to be back on the field,” third-year Gators coach Kirk Rebuck said. “These kids have been waiting a long time to play. I understand their frustration last year but it wasn’t in our control. The kids didn’t get a chance to do a whole lot in the offseason so we’re a little bit behind at this point but they practice hard and work hard so I fully expect to be able to play well once the season starts.”
Last spring, the Gators posted a 3-1 mark in preseason games and were 0-3 in the regular season before the curtains came down because of the pandemic. Several key players return from a squad Rebuck believed was going to be much-improved last season.
The Gators begin the regular season on March 15 (after press time) at Colleton County High School.
“I can’t pencil in all nine starters after two scrimmages,” Rebuck said. “We’ll have to move kids around depending on who is pitching but a lot of these kids can play other positions so that will be helpful.”
In particular, the Gators look strong right up the middle with the return of sophomore catcher Antonio Cochran, senior pitcher/3B Kaleb Hollifield, senior shortstop Caleb Singleton, senior second baseman Zane Hopkins and senior centerfielder Alex Dial.
More possible starters are junior C/1B Devin Whitehead, junior C/DH Jesse Villicana, sophomore outfielder Drew Moore, senior OF Braden Heath and junior IF/OF Seabrook Ranly.
The projected No. 1 starting pitcher, Hollifield slings it well from the side and can mix it up. Other arms who have separated themselves from the pack are sophomore lefty Dalton Bass, junior Colten Gillam and Singleton, penciled in to close out games. Ranly and Moore are working their way into the mix for time on the bump.
“Our pitching has been much-improved,” Rebuck said. “I’m really excited about their progress. We’ve got a group of four starting to separate themselves a little bit but it’s still early. This is the deepest pitching staff that we’ve had.”
Singleton, a speedy Lander signee, will lead off the batting order. Dial and Ranly look like productive sticks in the middle of the order.
“We don’t have a lot of power hitters but we’re going to have to put the ball in play,” Rebuck said. “I think we can hit some line drives and hard ground balls. We should be able to manufacture some runs. If the pitching keeps on progressing like it is and defense comes around, I don’t see any reason why we can’t compete in the region and win some games.”