Gators 'getting better' on diamond

The Goose Creek Gators have taken to the diamond for their second season under Coach Kirk Rebuck.
Without question, the Gators are a bit further along than they were at this time in 2019.
“We’re young again,” Rebuck said after a recent game with Hanahan on March 10. “We have only three seniors but I’m excited about the younger players stepping up and playing well. We’re hitting it better than we were at this point last year.”
The Gators went on to finish 2-17 overall and 1-9 in Region 7-AAAAA last season. They got better as the campaign went along, though, and competed better against region foes.
They have a 14-man roster for 2020, with a huge goal of advancing to the playoffs.
“We don’t have a big team,” Rebuck said. “We’re not going to roll out a lot of kids but the ones we have are getting better.”
Rebuck’s team returns eight lettermen and seven starters, including their top pitcher Jordan Corte. Corte, a senior, is a tall lefty who deserved a better fate in some games last season.
“We should have gotten more wins for him last year,” Rebuck said. “We didn’t help him some times.”
More arms with experience from 2019 are junior Kaleb Hollifield and junior Caleb Singleton. Sophomore Chase Roberts, sophomore Seabrook Ranly and sophomore Colten Gillam are up from the junior varsity squad.
It's a crew that relies on hitting spots and crafty pitching to get outs.
Freshman transfer Antonio Rivera and sophomore Devin Whitehead are on the other end of the battery along with sophomore Jesse Villicana. Whitehead is also in the mix at first base with Corte, Villicana and senior Damon Cox, who figures to get a lot of swings as the designated hitter.
“We have a lot of little things we have to clean up: the walks and the errors,” Rebuck said. “If we do that, we can be a competitive team in our region.”
In the field, Rebuck’s bunch brings back a starter at all but one outfield spot.
Corte is at first base and is joined on the right side of the infield by junior Zane Hopkins at second base. Singleton has a strong arm at shortstop and Hollifield is on the right side of the infield on the hot corner.
Junior Alex Dial and senior DJ Matthews are returning starters in left field and centerfield. Ranley and junior Braden Heath are in a timeshare in right field.
The Gators host Ashley Ridge on March 13 and travel to Cane Bay on March 16 to begin the region slate. They host Cane Bay on March 18.
They go back outside the region on March 19 and 20 with home clashes against Hanahan and Oceanside before returning to the region slate with a home game on March 23 against Berkeley. They travel to Moncks Corner on March 25 to battle with the Stags, who won the region last season.
“That path to victory is just don’t beat yourself,” Rebuck said. “If you throw strikes, make the routine plays and take advantage of chances you get, you can win a lot of games at this level. We’re looking for consistency in those areas.”
The Gators were 3-1 in preseason games against Bluffton, Pinewood Prep, Hanahan and Philip Simmons. They opened the regular season with losses to Oceanside and Hanahan.
“I don’t think the growing pains are going to be very long this year,” Rebuck said. “They’re hitting it well for their age. If it comes together, I don’t see why we won’t be in the playoff hunt.”