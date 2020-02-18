Gators ease into next round

The defending Class 5A champions eased through the first round of the playoffs with a predictable performance.
Senior guard Aniyah Oliver scored 11 of her game-high 21 points in the opening quarter and senior guard Kolia Adams added 10 points as Goose Creek High School coasted past visiting South Florence High School, 58-36, on Tuesday.
“If you look early on, it wasn’t that big of a difference,” Goose Creek coach Tim Baldwin said. “We just started knocking down some shots, some 3-pointers, and they got a couple of their key players in foul trouble and had to sit a little bit. Once we got the lead, we just kind of separated.”
Goose Creek (23-3) used an 11-2 run to go up 20-11 in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 34-17 at the break. Baldwin’s bunch went up by more than 20 in the third quarter and began to freely substitute. The Gators finished with some sub-varsity players on the floor.
The Gators, who have won seven straight region titles and 14 overall under Baldwin, generally stay clear of any drama in the opening round. Most of the first-round wins have been blowouts over the years.
“You want somebody to push you a little bit, and South Florence did,” Baldwin said, “but you also want it to be where you push back and get some younger kids in the game. I thought they did well. They ran the offense and played hard on defense.”
Janise Shaw added seven points for the Gators and Ravin Griffin chipped in six points. Sharriah Green contributed four points.
Albany Wilson led South Florence with 13 points.
The Gators have won 14 straight games and host Ashley Ridge on Friday night in the second round. The Swamp Foxes (17-11) coasted past Spring Valley in the opening round.
They met on Dec. 6 in Goose Creek and the Gators won 46-36.