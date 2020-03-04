Gators building as season progresses

The Goose Creek High School boys soccer team will be a work in progress as the season moves along, veteran coach Stephen Jackson said.
But Jackson’s crew expects to be in the mix for a playoff spot when it gets down to the nitty gritty in late April.
“I’ve got 24 kids and they’re working hard,” said Jackson, who has over 200 career wins. “We’ve got a lot of new faces but the group is learning. They’re upbeat. We had three scrimmages and played our first game (March 2). People are starting to learn their positions and what to do.”
The Gators bring back seven starters: sophomore midfielder Puma Perales, sophomore midfielder E.J. Freres, senior defender Jose Cortez, junior defender Javiar Paz, junior midfielder Pedro Androade-Castro, senior defender Bradley Kirby-Brisley and junior goalkeeper Felix Perales.
A handful of lettermen from 2019 also return.
Mother nature has not helped Goose Creek in the development process, raining out a number of the Gators’ practices and a scheduled game at Fort Dorchester on March 4.
“We have had a lot of rain and have had to practice in the gym a lot,” Jackson said. “That doesn’t translate to having to play on a long field.”
The Gators rolled in their regular-season opener on March 2, though, blanking visiting Charleston Math & Science, 5-0.
Androade-Castro scored two goals while Puma Perales, sophomore defender Robert Drake and sophomore midfielder Sergio Moreno contributed one goal apiece.
Keepers Felix Perales and Elias Coyle, a freshman, combined for the shutout in goal.
The Gators are at Woodland on Monday, March 9 and host Stall on March 10. A road trip to Colleton County on March 12 precedes the Region 7-AAAAA opener at home against Berkeley on March 13. After Berkeley, Goose Creek travels to Cane Bay on March 17.
The top four teams in the region automatically qualify for the postseason.
“Some people are going to have to grow up quickly for us to get into the playoffs,” Jackson said. “Our biggest challenge is our size. We’ don’t have a big team. We’re not going to win the game in the air but we’re going to be in the mix. We’re going to be competitive.”