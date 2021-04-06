Gators' Bolton makes college choice

A senior basketball player from Goose Creek High School will make the move from the Lowcountry to the Upstate after graduation.
Yaturi Bolton, a 6-foot, 4-inch guard, is headed to Limestone College in Gaffney and becomes the 17th player in Coach Blake Hall’s tenure at GCHS to receive an opportunity to play at the next level.
“As an educator or coach you’re excited. You want them to be able to go chase after their dreams,” Hall said. “It’s a big deal he gets that chance. This is something he worked for.”
Bolton averaged a team-high 11 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game and provided senior leadership this past winter for the Gators on the hardwood. He earned a spot on the Class 5A all-state team by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association and was a North-South all-star and Region 7-AAAAA player of the year.
“What he really brought to the team was he was a great leader,” Hall said. “He was a mature voice on the court and in the locker room. He brought his teammates together. He was a unifier. When one of your best players has that quality, it allows you to have a quality team.”
And Goose Creek was ranked inside the state’s top 10 all season.
The Gators ran the table in the region and capped the regular season with an 11-0 mark before ending up 12-1. Bolton finished his career as a three-year letterman, progressing to a next-level player through hard work.
“He stuck with it and it allowed him to receive all these awards,” Hall said. “He can play almost any position. He was our leading scorer but he was such a willing passer.”
Limestone competes in NCAA Div. II as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.