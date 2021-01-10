Gators' Bennett earns college shot

Xavion Bennett’s journey in basketball will carry him to the Upstate of South Carolina after graduation.
Bennett, a senior wing for the unbeaten Goose Creek High School boys basketball team, inked a deal to continue playing after high school at Converse College in Spartanburg.
Gators coach Blake Hall recalls seeing Bennett as a middle schooler in the Trident league and has watched Bennett (6-5, 185) grow into a next-level player. Bennett has really taken off the last two years.
“We’re certainly proud of him,” Hall said. “He’s a young man that took care of his academics in high school. On the floor, he was our leading rebounder last year and he’s second on the team in rebounding this season. He can go outside, using his quickness, driving ability and shooting ability to stretch the floor.”
Converse is in NCAA Div. II’s Conference Carolinas.
Bennett is the 16th Gators player in Hall’s nine years on Red Bank Road to ink a college deal.
“It’s been fun to watch him grow,” Hall said. “As he develops his left hand and his consistency and tenacity on the defensive side, he’ll be a good fit for Converse.”
Bennett was a key contributor last winter when the Gators captured the region crown and is part of a deep squad this winter. The Gators are 5-0 and ranked seventh in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association's Class 5A poll.
Bennett scored 10 points in a win over Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15 and chipped in five points when the Gators took out the Foxes on Dec. 18 in their last game of 2020.
“The way we spread the ball around, not just one guy is taking the lump sum of the shots,” Hall said. “The stats look a lot different than a team with one or two good players.”
Goose Creek resumes the 2020-21 season from an extended break on Jan. 26 at Summerville. Region 7-AAAAA play begins on Jan. 29 at home against Berkeley.
Battery Creek 60,
Hanahan boys 56
Battery Creek edged Hanahan by four points in a boys basketball game on Friday at HHS.
Malichi Williams led the Hawks with 18 points while Kit Cooper and Keith Bryant chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Jordan Rivers led Battery Creek with 13 points.