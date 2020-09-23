Gators aiming to repeat in region

In 2019, the Goose Creek Gators ran the table in Region 7-AAAAA to claim their first region crown in four years.
They return to the gridiron this fall as a marked team, which suits third-year coach Jason Winstead just fine.
“I’d rather be the team that’s getting everybody’s best shot than one that’s just trying to get somewhere,” Winstead said. “I’d rather be at the top and have people coming after us. It’s going to be tough. I’ve told them nobody cares what you did last year. That team belonged to Damon Mouzon and Emmanuel Mukuamu and Eddie Loftis and Gavin White-Burgess. That was their team. This is a new year. They’ve got to go out and earn it.”
Last year’s Gators won nine games and advanced to the third round of the playoffs after winning just three games and missing the postseason in 2018. The ascension can be traced back to simply not wanting to lose anymore.
“It was just hard work,” Winstead said. “We’ve got a really great coaching staff and the kids just put in the work. All the credit goes to those seniors. They decided they were done losing. Talent helps, too. They put in the time to get better.”
The Gators’ first test figures to go a long way toward deciding a region champion. They tangle with Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner on Sept. 25. The Stags, who had won three region crowns in a row, will be dialed in.
“It’s going to be tough,” Winstead said. “We’ve got a lot of new starters. It would be nice to get five non-region games, get our feet wet and get some experience but everybody is in the same boat. No need to complain about it. It’s exciting to play a big game first. They’re coming for us like we were coming for them last year. If it makes our kids work harder, I’m all for it.”
After Berkeley, the Gators travel over to Fort Dorchester on Oct. 2 for a non-region clash that could ultimately decide Lowcountry supremacy.
Replacing Mukuamu at quarterback will either be sophomore Drew Moore or junior Gabe Johnson. Winstead said that battle is coming down to the wire as the season approaches. Mukuamu, now in junior college in Kansas, was a dual threat who was at the top of his game near the end of the season.
“Not having a normal offseason has hurt us the most at quarterback,” Winstead said. “I can’t give you an answer on who will be quarterback. Both have had good days and both have had bad days. There is still a competition going on.”
Returning weaponry includes senior receiver Malachi Taylor, a Coastal Carolina commit, junior running back Demetri Simmons and junior receiver Khyon Smith. A handful of newcomers figure to make their mark, too.
Up front, junior Jayden Johnson (6-5, 306) has played guard for two years and is getting some time at center. Senior RaShawn Smith (6-2, 255) is a three-year starter at left tackle. Andrew Dezelle (6-3, 215) is moving from right guard to right tackle.
Competing for the other spots are senior Lawton Hawkins, junior Rodney Hill and Andrew Nelson. Senior Alex Valdes and junior Tamaryon Ravenel are competing at tight end/half back.
Defensively, senior Symeon Kennedy is a returning starter up front. He played defensive end last season and is currently in the noseguard spot. More players in the trenches are senior Eduardo Butanda, junior Ethan Latham, junior Chris Russell-Holmes and sophomore Curtis Smiley.
Senior Andrew Allen is a returning all-region player at inside linebacker and senior Quinn Tolbert, a three-year starter, is back on the second level, too. Senior Damarion Richardson and junior Kavarion Brown are outside linebackers.
In the secondary, Citadel commitment Melvin Ravenel lines up at one corner. Senior Jonathan Daniel, senior Alex Dial and sophomore Jordan Turner are competing for spots in the secondary.
Senior David Cannady is an experienced specialist returning in the kicking game.
“We’ve got a lot of talent,” Winstead said. “The potential is there but that only gets you so far. They’ve got to go out and play. They’ve got to go out and show us they can be as good as I believe they can be. We’re like everybody else. We’ve got to stay healthy.”