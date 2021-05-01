FRIDAY'S FEATS: Cox hurls gem

Stratford High School hurler Payton Cox put the glitter on a series sweep of city rival Goose Creek High School on April 30.
Cox, an Erskine signee, threw 58 pitches and sparkled over five innings while striking out 11 batters en route to one of the rarest of feats on a softball diamond.
Cox tossed a perfect game in the Region 7-AAAAA finale, lifting the Knights to a 15-0 victory against the visiting Gators on Stratford’s senior night.
“She had command of pretty much all of her pitches and she was throwing it hard,” Stratford coach Ashton Revan said. “They didn’t put a lot of balls in play… We were all super proud of her.”
The Knights (11-8, 8-4 region) struck for one run in the first inning, three more in the second inning and broke it open with an eight spot in the third inning.
Senior leadoff hitter Tayler Jenkins, a Limestone signee, was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and drove in a pair. Senior DP Aubreanna Varner collected two hits and knocked in four runs. Madison Goossens and Gabby Cruz combined for five RBIs.
Mitchell reaches milestone
Foster Nicdon’s grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning walked it off for the Hanahan High School baseball team on April 30 at HHS.
The Hawks (15-6) knocked off Academic Magnet 13-3 in five innings to secure a playoff spot and also gave longtime coach Brian Mitchell his 300th career victory.
Hanahan hosts rival Bishop England on May 4 and travels to Bishop England on May 7. One can sweep the other to reel in the region title.