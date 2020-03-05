Four Cobras continue football journey

Four Cane Bay High School senior football players weren’t ready to give up the sport and took the walk-on and prep school route to continue their journey.
Defensive back Jurrien Mitchell (Charleston Southern) and defensive lineman Lateef Sharpe (Wingate) are going to walk-on while receiver Marquile Burgess (North Florida Prep) and Brennon Nichols (Myrtle Beach Prep) are headed to prep schools.
“Everybody wants to get their college paid for,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “Everybody wants to play on the big stage. Some people have that opportunity and other people don’t. For the kids that don’t have that opportunity who aren’t done playing football this is a chance to keep working.”
All four players started last season, helping lead the Cobras to the Class 5A playoffs. Mitchell, a two-year starter, earned the Cobra Award. Sharpe, a three-year starter, was named most improved defensive player. Nichols was the team’s most valuable defensive back.
Being the parent of a walk-on football player at Wofford, Zehr knows the path taken by the group is not for the faint-hearted.
The life lesson, though, is they have a shot to earn it. The ultimate goal is to receive a scholarship.
“They have the opportunity to go in there and outwork, outhustle and outplay somebody to earn a spot on the field,” Zehr said. “That first year is tough. You have to prove to the coaches you’re going to hang around.”