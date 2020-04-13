Former Wave coach heads to Oceanside

Joe Call grew up at John McKissick Field and around Summerville High School football.
As a kid, Call would spend most of his afternoons with his grandfather – Summerville football coach John McKissick – watching practices and dreaming of the day he could play for the Green Wave.
He’d been on the sidelines on Friday nights as a ball boy and later on the field at Memorial Stadium as Summerville's quarterback in the 1990s.
After graduating from The Citadel, he returned to his alma mater and spent more than a decade as an assistant football coach, learning how to build a program and mold young men from his grandfather, who was the most successful coach at any level in the sport. Call served as the offensive coordinator and in 2015, after his grandfather abruptly retired, was named Summerville’s interim head coach and led the program for five seasons.
For the first time in almost 40 years, Call won’t be wearing the green and gold of Summerville football when the season begins. Instead, he'll be on the sideline wearing blue and black as the head coach of Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Call was named the Mount Pleasant school's head football coach and assistant athletic director on Monday.
“Obviously Joe Call has a tremendous football pedigree with what he accomplished at Summerville,” said Oceanside Collegiate athletic director Mark Meyer. “I think the thing that we took out of the interview process was how much he cared for his kids. His football resume speaks for itself, but he wants to bring out the best in all of his kids both on and off the field.”
Call, who resigned at Summerville in February, replaces Chad Grier. Grier left the Lowcountry to become the head coach at Providence Day School, an elite private school in Charlotte.
The new colors have already gotten the stamp of approval from Call’s 13-year-old son.
“I came down the stairs this morning, I had my Oceanside gear on and Carter saw me and was like, “I like it Dad,’” Call said. “I figure I’ve got the teenager approval and that’s a good start.”
In five seasons at Summerville, Call compiled a 38-20 record and took the Green Wave to the Class AAAAA Lower State championship game in 2018. The team went 8-4 last season.
“Summerville will always be a special place for me and my family,” Call said.
Call was devastated when his grandfather died on Thanksgiving Day. His mentor, the one person who he knew he could count on in difficult times had been taken away from him. In December, Call moved to Mount Pleasant so his wife could be closer to her medical practice. The thought of the daily commutes between Mount Pleasant and Summerville was not something he had been looking forward to. With the passing of his grandfather and the move to Mount Pleasant, the time for a clean break seemed right.
Call resigned as the Green Wave’s head football coach in February.
“Looking back on it, it just seemed like the right thing to do,” Call said. “I’d always leaned on my grandfather. He’s always been there for me, was able to answer all those questions I had for him. Now, it was like he was telling me I was ready, my training was over, and I was ready to start my own thing at my own school.”
When Call moved to Mount Pleasant, the only football job in the area that was available was at the newly built Lucy Beckham High School, which is scheduled to open in August. By March, Jimmy Noonan resigned at Wando and Grier left Oceanside for Providence Day.
“I didn’t move to Mount Pleasant to be a head coach here,” said Call, who has a master’s degree in educational leadership. “We moved because it was the right thing for our family. I began to think maybe I wasn’t meant to coach this fall. Maybe I could be an assistant coach somewhere or just teach or try and be a principal. I think as soon as I accepted that, things began to fall into place.”
Call interview at Wando and Oceanside and in the end decided on the Landsharks.
“I had a chance to interview with Wando and talk with the folks over there. Wando is a great school,” Call said. “It really wasn’t anything that I didn’t like about Wando, but more of what Oceanside offered and the type of environment they have here from the administration to the coaches and the parents.”