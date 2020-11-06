Former HHS standout in Georgia Southern dugout

Former Hanahan High School baseball standout Seth Lancaster has joined the college coaching ranks following a playing career that saw him win a national championship, earn all-American honors and make it to the professional level.
The 2014 HHS graduate has joined the coaching staff at Georgia Southern as the baseball team’s volunteer assistant. The Eagles compete in the Sun Belt Conference.
"Seth has a very good understanding of what it takes to win and be successful at this level,” Georgia Southern baseball coach Rodney Hennon told the school's athletic website. “He is a passionate young coach with a strong base of knowledge and feel for the game. Seth will certainly make an impact and be instrumental in the continued development of our players.”
Lancaster, 24, graduated from Coastal Carolina in 2018 and was taken in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB first-year player draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He played in the New York-Penn League with the Williamsport Crosscutters and South Atlantic League for the Lakewood BlueClaws.
As a college senior, Lancaster was named to four different all-American teams after hitting a career-high 20 home runs while batting .305 with almost 60 RBIs.
Lancaster was a part of Coastal’s 2016 national championship team and was the top hitter in the postseason, batting .444 with a team- best .741 slugging percentage.