Former Gators volleyball standout makes college choice

A former Goose Creek High School letterman is headed to Due West to further her athletic career and education.
Lani White, who finished high school at James Island, will attend Erskine College and join the Flying Fleet volleyball team in the fall. She was a student at Goose Creek through her junior year and was one of the Gators’ top volleyball players.
In the offseason, White has played four years with the Palmetto Strikers volleyball club. Ironically, Stratford High School coach Aaron Tuuk was White’s club coach last year.
The Gators’ rival coach bragged on White. He believes she’ll be an impact player in college.
“She is a dynamic player that has the ability to affect the momentum of the game,” Tuuk said. “Her athletic ability and large personality made it a pleasure to coach her. While it was a pleasure to coach her it wasn’t so fun to coach against her. We saw each other across the net during high school season and her dynamic play was something you couldn’t ignore. I’m proud to have been her coach. I can’t wait to see her continue to work hard and have success at the next level.”
While a Gator, White earned two letters in volleyball, was a team captain and garnered all-Region 7-AAAAA honors as a junior.
Twice she was named all-tournament in the Swamp Fox Invitational and also snagged a state championship ring as a team manager for the girls basketball team in 2018-19.
At James Island, White lettered in volleyball and basketball, taking home the best offensive player award for the Trojans in volleyball with 161 kills.
Older sister Cali White, a 2018 GCHS graduate, plays basketball at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in North Carolina.