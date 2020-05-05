Football no tall order for Simons

Tamir Simons checks in at over six feet tall and tips the scale at a tad more than 200 pounds, the prototypical run-stopping safety who doesn’t mind sticking his nose in the pile. Nobody who has ever gone to battle with or coached the Stratford High School senior on the football field can convince him otherwise.
“If there is anybody who embodies the statement ‘it’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog,’ it’s him 100 percent,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “He’s a true football player.”
In reality, Simons stands well below six feet and couldn’t reach 200 pounds even if he was walking around with a small child on his back. McDaniel figures Simons might be 5-6, 145 pounds on a good day.
“Just about every time, he’s the smallest person on the field,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel recalls one of the first times he saw Simons line up in the defensive backfield in the spring of 2018. He had just taken over the Stratford program and DBs coach Justin Mood had Simons pegged as a starter at cornerback. McDaniel was perplexed.
“I saw him out there and said there is no way this is the best kid we’ve got,” McDaniel said. “In a coaches meeting, I was like we’ve got to have somebody better and get him off the field. I said there is no way he’s an every-down player. Justin said I promise you you’re not going to find a better player.”
Mood was right.
It didn’t take long for McDaniel to see Simons as Simons sees himself: a ball hawk with the stuff to play at the next level.
“His heart is his biggest asset,” McDaniel said. “He thinks he’s 6-2, 185 pounds and that’s how he carries himself. He plays a lot bigger than he is.”
As McDaniel's first spring rolled on and turned into summer, Simons won a starting job as a junior by making plays in 7 on 7’s and preseason practice. He used quick feet to make it to the right spots and possessed good ball skills when he got there. Simons had some pop when colliding with ballcarriers, too.
"He's strong for a kid his size and he plays smart," McDaniel said.
In 2019, Simons picked off three passes and blocked a punt, and also got some time on offense for the Knights. He earned the Knight Pride award and defensive most valuable player honors.
Simons had several highlights that stood out.
Coaches from Methodist University, a NCAA Div. III school in Fayetteville, N.C., liked Simons’ film enough to give him a playing opportunity. Simons visited the campus in January then committed to the Monarchs on May 4.
Methodist competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.
“He’s worked hard for his opportunity and we’re very proud of him,” McDaniel said.