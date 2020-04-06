FLASHBACK: Timberland's fantastic finish

Art Craig walked into the coach’s office, grabbed the first eraser he put his eyes on and quickly cleaned off the board. Vanishing into thin air was the original offensive game plan.
The Timberland High School football coach had watched hours and hours of film to get ready. There was no need for the 2011 Wolves to believe they could win a fist fight in a phone booth with Dillon High School that year.
Craig said those Wildcats were the best collection of defensive players his team had ever seen.
The two football powers were set for a slugfest in the Class 2A Lower State championship game in Dillon, and Timberland knew it had to roll into town with some wrinkles in tow. The home-standing Wildcats won state championships in 2008 and 2009 and played for all the marbles in 2010, bouncing Timberland each fall.
Timberland was in its third Lower State final in four seasons but still seeking a state crown.
“On Tuesday night after practice, I walked in and called a staff meeting,” Craig recalled. “I took our board and erased all of our offensive stuff off of it. I said against Dillon, we won’t get a yard. We stayed up there until midnight and restructured our offensive game plan.”
Dillon’s vaunted defensive unit had posted eight shutouts in 12 victories and allowed just 21 points all season long. Dillon dominated the point of attack and shut down running lanes outside, and opposing offenses discovered no good luck dropping back and throwing deep balls either.
Also, the Wildcats averaged 44.8 points per game.
The Wolves, meanwhile, had maybe thrown it 15 times in one game that season so going airborne every other play was not their fight style. But it was necessary.
The Wolves threw it almost 30 times against the Wildcats, peppering in some shots from distance to go along with some quick hitters and pot shots. Speed outs and hitches were employed to try to help loosen up the defense.
Timberland landed a significant blow on its second drive when quarterback Taylor Elizondo hooked up with receiver Mike Wilson on a 61-yard touchdown strike. Elizondo finished with nearly 160 yards.
"That gave us confidence and got us going," Craig said.
The first of two missed extra points, though, left the Wolves up 6-0 in the first quarter.
The only other points in the first half came off a 36-yard field goal from Timberland’s Alex Krall in the second quarter. The boot followed one of four Dillon turnovers in the game.
“I didn’t know if we were going to win, but I knew we weren’t going to get blown out. I knew we’d be close,” Craig said.
He was aware, too, the Wildcats would scratch back to make a game of it.
“We knew they would make a run,” Craig said.
And Dillon did. The Wildcats scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and got a 2-point conversion to build a 15-9 lead with under three minutes remaining the period. Craig called his team’s third quarter “horrendous.”
While Timberland’s offense stalled, the Wolves defense continued to win most skirmishes and denied any insurance scores for the Wildcats.
The first big play in the final sequence set up the most memorable finish in Wolves history. Still trailing 15-9, Timberland jumped on a Dillon fumble inside Wildcats territory and marched inside the red zone as the clock ticked under four minutes left.
Dillon’s defense stiffened, though, and Timberland faced fourth and 27 from its 32 after Elizondo was thrown down for an 18-yard loss. Craig called timeout and talked it over with the offense. Craig ended up going with the Hail Mayes for the clutch play, called by receiver Lee Mayes.
“He said get in double twins and throw me the fade,” Craig remembers. “I’m going to outjump all these guys and I’m going to catch the ball.”
The Wolves ran four verticals on the fourth-down play with Mayes as an outside receiver. Wilson drew extra attention on the seam route because of his earlier touchdown grab.
“My biggest concern was were we going to be able to get it off,” Craig said. “They had just sacked us for about a 20-yard loss.”
Elizondo quickly hurled a pass toward the end zone and Mayes did indeed come down with it between two Dillon defenders for a touchdown to tie it, 15-15, with 2:58 remaining. An extra point should be simple enough, right?
Instead, the PAT never had a chance after being blocked in a heavy rush.
Dillon took over with a chance to break Timberland’s heart again. The Wildcats won 28-27 in overtime in 2008 and edged Timberland 10-7 on a late field goal in 2009. Dillon also ousted Timberland from the playoffs, 31-14, in 2010.
“You’re thinking here we go with overtime again,” Craig said.
Timberland defensive back Austin McKinney had other ideas. He snagged an interception with under 50 seconds left and returned it to Dillon’s 42. Elizondo then reeled off a 19-yard run to Dillon’s 23. The Wolves could smell a road victory in a place where most visitors’ seasons die in the playoffs.
Craig had good reason to hope it didn’t come down to a field goal. With his earlier boot, Krall moved to just 2 for 8 on the season, and the Wolves were already 0 for 2 on extra points against Dillon.
After nearly throwing an interception in the closing seconds, the Wolves sent out Krall for the game-winner.
“It’s one of those deals where you say I know you’ve got this,” Craig said, “but in the back of your mind it’s like I don’t know. He was just inconsistent that season. That team was so good we didn’t need him that much.”
When his number was called, Krall was perfect, launching one end over end through the Dillon sky. It had just enough gas to slip over the crossbar with 10 seconds left, sparking unbridled euphoria on the Timberland sideline. Down 18-15,Wildcats fans fell silent.
“After he kicked it, I couldn’t get to him,” Craig said. “It was total bedlam. Everybody was all over the place. If you look at the sideline, I’m the one guy trying to get everybody calmed down. Against a team like Dillon, you don’t celebrate until you see three zeroes on the clock.”
Dillon connected on a pass to get inside Timberland territory but a last-ditch effort was knocked down by the Wolves secondary. Dillon players collapsed to the ground as their previously-perfect season ended 12-1.
“Everybody was going crazy,” Craig said. “I still have people come up to me today and tell me that’s the best football game they’ve ever seen.”
The postgame scene resembled a state championship celebration and felt like it. The Wolves were on cloud nine.
“The biggest thing I had to do was to convince our coaches and players we still have a championship game to play,” Craig said.
The Wolves eventually got dialed in on the task at hand in practice and the finale featured far less drama than the Lower State game. Timberland dominated defensively in front of around 7,000 fans at Charles W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.
Upper State champion Woodruff High School managed just a field goal in the second quarter and Wolves running back Classe Thompson rushed for 114 yards on 13 carries as Timberland captured its first state title with a 20-3 victory in the Class AA Div. I championship game.
Like Dillon, the loss was the only blemish for Woodruff, which entered seeking its 11th state title.
“Some guys coach for so long but don’t get an opportunity like that,” Craig said. “We had played at such a high level for a long time but had never been able to get the monkey off our back.”
Fullback Roderick McCray started the Wolves’ scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge on the first play of the second quarter to cap a 21-play, 81-yard drive. Woodland’s answer was a field goal, cutting its deficit to 6-3.
The Wolves needed less than a minute to go up 13-3 in the third quarter. Thompson returned the kickoff 40 yards and got loose for 42 yards on a run play, setting up a 15-yard touchdown by Daquan Lucas.
Thompson capped the day with a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as thoughts of ring sizes became a thing on the Timberland sideline.
Defensively, McKinney and Diquan Richardson had seven tackles apiece to lead while Adam June made two sacks.
“We had so many tremendous players,” Craig said. “A lot of them were students of the game. They understood it and you could do a lot with them. That team was loaded with college players.”
Adding to the joy for Craig, his sons Dylan and Wyatt were champions, too. Dylan was the starting center and Wyatt a freshman backup.
The pivotal moment of the 2011 season was a home loss to Bishop England. The Wolves, not accustomed to losing to the Bishops, fell 17-3 in St. Stephen. It cost Timberland the region crown and sent the Wolves on the road in the playoffs starting in the second round.
Craig’s squad responded with six straight victories, outscoring foes 209-51 down the stretch.
“Losing to Bishop England was the best thing for us,” Craig said. “If we don’t lose that one, I don’t think we go up there and beat Dillon. I don’t know if we would have made the mindset we needed. That loss to BE really hurt that group. They understood. We all took blame for it.”
The Wolves finished 13-1 and the defense led with six shutouts. Offensively, they averaged 38.6 points per game. Thompson topped 1,000 yards rushing and Elizondo was the field general.
“I knew we were good,” Craig said. “Every position we had an opportunity to put an all-star there. To me, that person who made that train go was Taylor Elizondo. He was the one who really made it click for us offensively. He was so hard-nosed. He was like an extension of me out there.”
Timberland added a second state championship in 2014 and didn’t lose another region game until the fall of 2019.
Craig left Timberland after the 2019 season and begins a new era at Hanahan High School in 2020.