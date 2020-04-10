FLASHBACK: 'They did it by pure guts and instinct'

With six senior starters returning from a squad that was a Lower State finalist the previous season, the 1996 Stratford High School baseball team had the appearance of a trophy hunter when the curtains came up on a new season that spring.
The Knights were No. 1 in the Class 4A poll by the High School Sports Report.
It didn’t take long for that bunch of Knights to prove the pundits wrong, though. They dropped three games in the International Paper Classic in Georgetown, and two of those were ugly to South Florence and Lexington. The other was in extra innings against Sumter.
The trip home from the state’s premier preseason baseball event couldn’t have been pleasant.
“We were probably seeing too many headlines about how good we were supposed to be,” Stratford coach John Chalus said. “We weren’t going out there and proving it.”
Stratford eventually found its groove but didn’t quite reach its top gear. The Knights won 18 of their next 22 games but wound up behind Summerville and Walterboro in the region standings. It was enough to slip into the eight-team Lower State playoff bracket with an at-large bid, though.
On a Monday, South Florence, ranked 12th in the country, promptly pushed the Knights to the brink of elimination, putting on a hitting display in a 12-3 victory.
“If it wasn’t for a line drive where we doubled off a guy at first base, it might have been 10 runs,” Chalus said.
The next day, he devised a practice plan aimed more at detoxification than discipline. He still believed the Knights had it in them to make a run but, first, the grumbling had to stop. He said the Knights ran maybe 20 poles before a quick round of batting practice.
“People that are tired don’t complain a whole lot,” said Chalus, who was assisted by Denny Beckley and Alan Biggers. “By running all that frustration out, the complaining kind of went away. It clears your mind. You can sit back and refocus on what you’re trying to do.”
The sleeping giants woke up. Backed into a corner, they morphed into their true selves.
“That team was mean,” Chalus said. “They were going to win. They would knock you down and do whatever it takes to win. They were a tough group of men. They kept fighting.”
The Knights staved off elimination against Richland Northeast (3-1) and Summerville (7-2) and made a return trip to South Florence a week after getting blistered by the Bruins.
Chalus flipped the ball to senior southpaw Larry Smith, who stymied South Florence this time around. The Bruins could muster just one hit in Stratford’s 4-0 victory. Four days later in the Lower State championship, Smith stuck it to the Bruins again, picking up his fifth straight win in a 3-0 victory that sent the Knights to their first-ever baseball state championship series.
“We just came out swinging,” Chalus remembered.
Stratford hosted Upper State champion Gaffney in Game 1 and hammered the visiting Indians, 13-2, in a five-inning game played at Dennis Park because Stratford didn’t have lights. Senior Rodney Hancock was the winning pitcher and finished with a 7-3 record.
One win away from the trophy, Stratford’s Smith (10-3) toed the rubber for the final time in his prep career two days later and put the finishing touches on an impressive campaign. He tossed a four-hitter, allowing just one hit over the final four frames, to propel the Knights to a 2-1 victory and series sweep.
Second baseman Jack Gish’s RBI single made it 1-0 in the first inning and outfielder Rodney Hancock scored on an error after reaching on a single in the third inning for all the run support Smith needed.
Trailing 2-1, Gaffney loaded the bases in the fifth inning before Smith coaxed a pair of flyball outs to escape the jam. The Indians were hitless in the sixth and seventh innings and the Knights finished 24-8.
The postgame scene and subsequent bus ride home was in direct contrast to that return trip from Georgetown a few months earlier.
“It was a long, enjoyable ride home,” Chalus said. “It was something I won’t ever forget. I think we got back about 1 or 2 in the morning and everybody was at the school the next day.”
Hancock, who played in centerfield when not on the bump, led Stratford in 1996 with a .437 batting average.
Four other seniors made their marks that spring. Left fielder and clean-up hitter Dwayne Prince, who hauled in the final out of the season, batted .398 with five home runs and 34 RBIs. Third baseman and leadoff hitter Bryan Carpenter batted .354 with 31 runs scored. First baseman Will Muirheid hit .304 and knocked in 13 runs. Right fielder Wayne Bruner batted .289 with four home runs and 24 runs scored.
Smith, who also played centerfield, and Hancock combined to go 35-13 on the mound in their Stratford careers.
The team’s juniors were Gish, starting shortstop and three-hole hitter Johnny Hedges, Jeremy Jimenez, Corey Morris, Martin Reid and Tony Wade.
Sophomore Justin Darnell, who batted sixth and played catcher, was the lone underclassman to start. More 10th graders were Matt Dewitt, David Griffin, Tim Hiott and Keith Lowman
The freshmen were Everette Churchill, Alan Legette, Jon Lewellyn, Bryan Schroder and Scotty Thacker.
“That 1996 team set a standard,” Chalus said. “They were the first Stratford baseball team to win a state championship and they did it by pure guts and instinct. It’s what they wanted.”
Chalus continued to build Stratford into one of the state’s top high school baseball programs as the years went by. He is now the school’s athletics director after winning 463 games from 1992-2014.
The Knights won another state championship in 2005 with an uber-talented squad, led by future South Carolina Gamecock and major league first baseman Justin Smoak.
Chalus also coached major league catcher Matt Wieters, who graduated in 2004 then played at Georgia Tech and was later named Coach of the Decade (2001-10) by The Diamond Prospects.
“We had a lot of great coaches come through here that have gone on to do other things,” Chalus said. “The parents were great. They understood what our goals were and what we were trying to do. We always did the best we could with what we had. The players put faith in us and listened to us. They believed in what we had to say. When you get a group of people on the same page with the same goal, you’re going to be successful.”