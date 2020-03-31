FLASHBACK: 'I let the kids hang out the window'

David Pratt had counted up the points. It wasn’t going to be close.
Hanahan High School’s boys track and field team was a shoo-in to win the 2010 state championship in Class 2A. All it had to do was show up to Lower Richland High School.
“I remember all of it very vividly,” the former Hawks track and field coach said. “I felt like we should have won by 20 points. We had a great conference meet and doubled up the next closest team at Lower State.”
What he couldn’t have foreseen was Hanahan losing its champion thoroughbred early in the meet. Sophomore Chris Brown pulled up at the end of a 4x100 relay leg with an apparent hip injury - barely passing the baton - and missed two events. The Hawks finished sixth in the 4x100, a few spots down from where Pratt expected.
“I remember Coach (David) Morbitzer had to pick him up off the track,” Pratt said. “He was just lying there after he hurt himself.”
Chesnee High School was the beneficiary of Brown’s absence, edging the Hawks 62-57 in the team standings to deny Hanahan its first title under Pratt. It was a tough ride home from Lower Richland High School that evening.
It was a gimme Brown would have earned those five points. He was the No. 1 seed in the triple jump and had cleared 6-feet, 4-inches in the high jump to win Lower State the previous weekend.
Pratt recalls Brown taking it hard he couldn’t lift his teammates up to the trophy. He had always been a “team guy.”
“I remember he went over there and sat by himself,” Pratt said. “He was very upset. I told him the rest of the team would pick him up but we didn’t really rise to the occasion. Maybe they saw it on my face, too. I felt confident going in but then there was some doubt.”
Brown pleaded with Pratt to let him try the last two events but it was too big a risk. It wasn’t so important to Pratt he would have put Brown in harm’s way.
“He could barely walk,” Pratt said. “He begged me but I didn’t let him. He was distraught.”
The disappointment soon passed, though, and a hungry bunch of Hawks began pointing to the following spring as their chance for redemption. Seniors Irim Aiken, Sebastian Short and Jaleel Brown locked in on the task at hand and Chris Brown came back fully healthy and a year stronger. They were cornerstones and Pratt built around them.
“When your most talented people work the hardest, everybody else just kind of falls in line,” Pratt said. “We were loaded.”
The already-talented roster got a shot in the arm when senior soccer player Alex Solis decided to run track, too. Solis was a fierce competitor who won the cross country championship in the fall. He did distance workouts before school and practiced soccer after.
“I think I first saw him in the winter of his junior year and he was with the soccer team conditioning,” Pratt said. “They were running around the track by the school and he was blowing everybody out. I tried to get him to come out for track that year. He didn’t run until his senior year.”
A few other lettermen returning from a year earlier gave the Hawks so much quality depth it was absurb. By the time track season got in the groove, Hanahan had a super team constructed.
The Hawks coasted through the regular season and qualified a large contingent for the final weekend of the season. They put at least one competitor in 14 of the 17 state championship events at Spring Valley High School and set the tone right out of the blocks that morning.
Junior Patrick Alston, Aiken, Chris Brown and Jaleel Brown struck gold in the 4x100 relay. Chris Brown built a huge lead with a strong burst in the third leg.
“That fired us up and got us going,” Pratt said.
Later, Chris Brown buried memories of 2010's track meet, winning the long jump by a foot and setting a new state record in the triple jump (51-02.50). He also finished second in the 200-meter dash.
"He was very determined," Pratt said. "He was going to do whatever it took."
Also, Solis treated the track opposition like he did his soccer teammates when Pratt first saw him. He dominated in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
“He blew everybody out,” Pratt said. “It wasn’t even close. He just ran like he was angry. He really wanted to win.”
Solis handled a leg on the 4x800 that finished second, too.
The Hawks received key contributions from several other athletes and essentially lapped the field. Their 107.50 points was a new Class 2A record and the nearest team was runner-up Bishop England with 60 points. Mid-Carolina was third with 48 points.
“Most of the time, 70 points is a good day,” Pratt said.
Adding to the euphoria, Hanahan’s girls also won the 2A title for Coach Morbitzer.
Sophomore Rachael Austin won the pole vault and senior Whitney Taylor captured the gold in the long jump for the Hanahan girls.
Both squads carried their state championship trophies into a Golden Corral on the way back from Columbia and received a police escort as they made the turn onto Murray Drive.
“People were honking their horns at us and I let the kids hang out the window for that,” Pratt said. “They were all keyed up. That good feeling goes on for a while. Soon after that, you have the banquet and get to relive the season. The joy continues for a while.”
For the Hanahan boys team, the strong run continued over the next several years.
“We made a big deal about it,” Pratt said. “We had banners all around the track for our team. We were region champions. We were state champions. Everybody who had been a state champion had a banner with their name on it. We played it up. Now you’re part of something special. We tried to build a tradition. It became easier to get kids out.”
The Hawks added state titles in 2014, 2015 and 2017.