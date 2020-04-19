FLASHBACK: First Cobras learned on go

Crushed, more than 50 Cane Bay High School football players trudged off the field believing they should have been soaking in the program’s first-ever victory with their fans.
Instead, Ashley Ridge High School’s defense made a pair of goal-line stands in the fourth quarter to preserve a 14-12 win in a contest between fledgling programs. The Foxes celebrated on Cane Bay's home field.
Both schools opened in August of 2008 and went to battle on Friday nights with only underclassmen. Neither squad had received a reward for its effort by the last Friday in September and was hungry for a paycheck.
Current Cane Bay football coach Russell Zehr was the Cobras’ defensive coordinator at the time. He remembers the sting that young group felt after letting the first Ashley Ridge game slip away. They had been outscored 67-0, 43-0, 68-0 and 64-0 the first four games by established varsity programs.
“As a kid it’s got to be hard to go out there and give it all you’ve got in practice when you feel like you’re going to get beat by 50 points on Friday night,” Zehr said.
Against Ashley Ridge, though, the playing field was level and the Cobras expected to come out on top. They dropped to 0-5 with the setback and played the waiting game.
“I feel like all of them believed they could come in and compete,” Zehr said. “We had kids that were coming in from Stratford and a few from Berkeley. They were successful 4A programs, and we opened up in 2A. The general thought was we’re going to be OK. I think they had unrealistic expectations.”
The Cobras came up on the losing end of another blowout against Bishop England a week later, going to 0-6, but didn’t take long to snap back into focus for another shot at Ashley Ridge the second Friday in October.
Being brand new schools, it made perfect sense to schedule a pair of matchups, one a non-region game and the other a region contest.
“It’s hard to get a bunch of ninth- and 10th-graders dialed in on something but when they didn’t win and thought they should have, it helped us get them focused,” Zehr said.
The Cobras were amped for the return trip to Ashley Ridge after a strong week of preparation. The rematch also came down to the second half.
This time, it was Cane Bay that made enough plays. Freshman quarterback Brandon Hall connected with sophomore receiver Jared Holloway on a 79-yard touchdown pass to break a 6-6 tie with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. Freshman Alex Buhle tacked on the extra point.
After a holding call wiped out a Cane Bay touchdown run that would have iced it with under three minutes left, Ashley Ridge got the ball back at its own 24 with 1:36 remaining.
The Swamp Foxes advanced to Cane Bay’s 47 with less than 30 seconds in the game but the Cobras came up with their fifth sack to end the threat.
“One of the things about playing Ashley Ridge was Doc Davis was such a good offensive coach,” Zehr said. “Defensively, you’re always giving up something. You’re just trying to hope they don’t know what you’re giving up. He figured us out in a hurry. The biggest thing we did the second time was we tried to mix up what we were doing defensively every series. At the same time, we were incredibly limited.”
Cane Bay’s first touchdown early in the second quarter was on a 5-yard pass from Hall to sophomore Andrew Ackerman. Ashley Ridge evened it with 25.7 seconds left in the first half on a 9-yard pass from Cameron Cox to Seamus McKinney, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking second half.
Hall, who went on to become a four-year starter, finished with 84 yards passing while sophomore running back Fritz Simmons was the workhorse with 166 rushing yards on 22 carries. Sophomore James Bishop contributed 79 yards on 16 carries.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Cullen Seabrook led the effort with 13 solo tackles and six assists. Sophomore defensive lineman Anthony Phyall was in on nine total tackles and sophomore defensive back Tariq Simmons combined for seven total stops.
“We executed better because we knew it was a team we could compete with,” Zehr said. “Being able to win that one was a great step for our kids confidence-wise. It made them feel like they weren’t just out there to be out there. They were out there to get better.”
The triumphant ride back home was rowdy.
“Ashley Ridge is a long way away when you’re on the bus with a bunch of screaming football players,” Zehr said.
To this day, the two schools seem to be connected. Their series is as competitive as any in the Lowcountry. Nine of their encounters have been decided by eight points or less. In 2019, Cane Bay edged the Foxes 14-9 to even the all-time series at seven apiece.
Buoyed by their first victory celebration, the Cobras added to their win total a week later with a 14-6 victory at home over Garrett.
The Cobras lost two straight to end their inaugural campaign with a 2-8 record. Simmons and Bishop combined for 1,198 yards rushing on the season and Seabrook led with 101 tackles, followed by freshman linebacker Keenan Reid with 66 stops.
Progress was swift moving forward. Cane Bay posted a 5-7 mark in 2009, also splitting a pair with Ashley Ridge, and went 7-5 in 2010. Each season ended in the second round of the playoffs.
Coach Jeff Cruce left the Cobras for Berkeley before the 2011 season and Zehr took over, guiding Cane Bay to a 9-4 record and a spot in the third round of the playoffs.
Three other original coaches are still in the program. Shane Todd moved to offensive coordinator in Zehr’s first season. Assistants Greg Hall and Jamie McNeil have been around since day one, too.
"It's a great place to work," Zehr said.