Faith Christian will return to gridiron

Faith Christian’s varsity football program will be back on the field this fall after sitting out last season due to low numbers.
The Knights are part of the SCISA 8-man ranks.
“Everything depends on what is happening in the world now (COVID-19 concerns) but we’re optimistic we’ll be able to get back out there if there is football,” Faith Christian athletics director Steve Guerry said. “We’ve got to start planning. We’re really excited to field a team again. Even though I’m a basketball guy, football is the heart and soul of a school. It’s a time to get your family together at home five times a year.”
The Knights opened practice prior to the 2019 season but didn’t have enough participation to safely continue. It was the first time since 2007 Faith Christian didn’t have football.
“We wouldn’t have been a good partner if we had to back out three or four games into the season because of injuries,” Guerry said. “As the AD, I found myself going home on Fridays and wondering what I was supposed to be doing. I felt for the kids who wanted to play but weren’t able to. We’ve only gained kids.”
In 2018, Faith Christian and Ridge Christian combined to form a squad and finished 5-5 after starting out 4-0. They weren't eligible for the postseason, though.
Rising seniors Ethan Hayes and Caleb Venters are holdovers from that squad. Hayes had 119 yards receiving and two touchdowns as a sophomore. Both were contributors on defense.
In 2017, the Knights finished 4-6 and advanced to the playoffs.
Current coach Ben Greene, formerly an assistant at Goose Creek and Summerville under Chuck Reedy and John McKissick, took over the program in 2016.
“We’re very lucky to have him,” Guerry said. “He was on the state championship staff at Goose Creek with Coach Reedy and worked for John McKissick. He puts in a lot of work. He’s been with two of the best football coaches the Lowcountry has ever had.”
The Knights are in a region with defending 8-man champion Andrew Jackson, Conway Christian, Clarendon Hall, Cathedral, Holly Hill, Patrick Henry, Palmetto Christian and Charleston Collegiate.
Seventeen squads make up the 8-man football league.