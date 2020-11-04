Faith boys expecting special season

Steve Guerry is in his third season as the boys basketball coach at Faith Christian and believes this is the Knights’ year to make a major push.
“We’ve had good playoff showings the last two seasons but with 12 varsity players that have been in the program for multiple seasons, it’s go time for us,” Guerry said.
The Knights begin the regular season at Colleton Prep on Nov. 23 and travel to Clarendon Hall on Dec. 1. They host Williamsburg on Dec. 3 in the home opener and welcome St. John's Christian to The Castle on Dec. 4.
The five most frequent starters and top seven players in terms of minutes played are back for Guerry’s squad, including senior guard Elijah Ortiz (6-2). Guerry said Ortiz scores effortlessly in a variety of ways and is closing in on 1,000 career points. He is a two-time all-region player and averaged 18 points per game last winter.
Senior Cooper Alvarado (5-10) is the point guard. The two-time all-region selection averaged 14 points per game last season. He is a team leader and tireless worker in the gym and weight room.
Senior point forward Jake Balogh (6-1) is Faith’s most versatile player. He easily transitions from center to point guard and averaged six points and eight rebounds in 2019-20.
Junior forward Tyler Kimmel (6-1) and senior center Ethan Hayes (6-3) are returning starters while Jacob Iannace and James Zelenka are returning role players battling for starting spots.
Ashton Cobin, Justin Kelly, Josiah Ortiz and Josh Smalls are up from the junior varsity squad while Tavon Johnson and Caleb Venters are new to program.
Guerry believes all of his players are ready to contribute right away.
“The most unique thing about this team is that I have 12 guys that all believe they can start,” he said. “The daily competition in practice has already been intense, and every day is a battle to earn playing time.”