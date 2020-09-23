Curtains come up on Craig era in Hanahan

The Hanahan Hawks open a new era under the most successful active football coach in the Lowcountry this fall.
Former Cross High School and Timberland High School football coach Art Craig took the keys to the Hanahan program in January, making his third stop in the Berkeley County School District. Craig has 224 career victories and captured two state championships and 14 region titles over the last 15 years at Timberland.
He also experienced great success against his current team. Craig compiled a 15-2 record against Hanahan going back to 2004 and won 42-0 last season and 29-0 in 2018.
Hanahan’s scheduled opener against North Charleston was moved from Friday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Sept. 26. The Hawks and Cougars will do battle at the new Charleston County School District 4 stadium in North Charleston.
The teams last encountered one another in 2011, with Hanahan winning 51-0. The Hawks also blanked North Charleston 56-0 in 2010.
Hanahan hosts Battery Creek on Oct. 2 in the home opener for the Hawks.
They are aiming to bounce back from a one-win season last year. The coaches and players are on the same page. They are dialed in on putting up a big number in the win column.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with my kids,” Craig said. “Their attendance through the summer was fantastic. I think they’re starting to understand my expectations and how I want things done. They’ve responded really well. The staff has been tremendous. You can start to see it coming together because of the consistency our kids and staff have had.”
More than 50 athletes made at least 75 percent of their workouts and are in as good a shape as any group Craig has had.
“What the school district’s decision to stay open said was they felt like when the kids were with us for those couple hours every day at least they weren’t out congregating somewhere else,” Craig said. “I think they had enough confidence in the coaches and administrators that we would adhere to the rules and do the right things. That was a great thing for all the schools in Berkeley County.”
Craig replaces David Morbitzer, who stepped down after two seasons. Morbitzer’s first team won the region crown and advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs for the first time since 2012 but the Hawks slumped to just one win in 2019.
The task ahead isn’t a rebuild, though.
“It’s not like Hanahan hasn’t won,” Craig said on the day he was announced as the new coach. “If you come in and put some pieces together, you can build something here where you’re consistently winning all the time. That might be kind of far-fetched for a lot of people’s minds but in my mind that’s the only way I know to think so that’s what we’re planning on doing here.”
A little known fact about Craig is he has a state championship in girls basketball to his credit, guiding Blackville-Hilda High School to the crown in 1989-90.