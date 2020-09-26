Cross takes fight out of MMA

The first varsity football game inside the spectacular District 4 Regional Stadium in North Charleston was dominated by the visiting team on Friday. Mother Nature also made some noise.
Cross High School blanked Military Magnet 44-0 to jumpstart a 2020 campaign that was held up at least a month by COVID-19 concerns. Running back Tylik Green accounted for three touchdowns - two on the ground and one receiving – to power the Trojans past the Eagles.
Halftime amounted to more than an hour and a half because of a weather delay and the game ended after 11 p.m.
Cross returns most of the 2019 team that advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
“We’ve got a lot of potential,” Cross coach Shaun Wright said, “but potential can get you beat when you don’t do the things you’re supposed to do. We’re grateful for the victory tonight but I thought we were kind of lazy. I don’t think we were at our best. When we play some of these other teams in the region, if we’re not at our best we could be in trouble.”
One of the perilous moments is on the horizon.
The Trojans host Baptist Hill on Friday. The squads split two meetings last season but Cross had the last laugh, ousting the Bobcats from the playoffs.
Baptist Hill opened up on Thursday, coasting past Charleston Math and Science, 58-0.
“Without question, this is going to be a huge game in Cross,” Wright said. “To me, this has playoff ramifications. The winner is definitely going to have a shot to compete for the No. 1 or No. 2 spot. They’re thinking redemption.”
Cross’s playoff win over Baptist Hill gave the Trojans a 7-6 edge in the previous 13 encounters. Wright emphasized the importance of being ready to play at the opening kick.
“We’ve got so many kids going both ways, the energy is going to have to be there,” Wright said. “We can’t wait to the second quarter or third quarter to pick that up. That has to be from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.”
The Trojans built a 22-0 lead in the first half over MMA and tacked on 22 more points in the second half. Green was the catalyst in the opener, rushing for over 100 yards. He scored on runs of 28 and 25 yards and took a pass 45 yards for a touchdown.
“Tylik leads by example” Wright said. “He plays with a lot of passion and has fun with it. He’s a fun kid overall. We’re going to go as far as he takes us on both sides of the ball. He plays linebacker just as hard as he does running back. If he stays healthy, we’ll ride his coattails.”
The Trojans also got touchdown runs from Santory Jones (first half) and Jahtavious Gaines (second half).
Defensively, Trojans lineman Amonte McCray jumped on a fumble in the end zone in the second half.