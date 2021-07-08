Hanahan football players, coaches putting in hard summer work

Art Craig’s first Hanahan Hawks football team finished with a 5-2 mark and advanced to the Class 3A playoffs in 2020, a four-win improvement from a year earlier.
The second group of Hawks hit the ground running in preparation for a new season next month. Spring practice was productive and it ran right into summer weight lifting and conditioning.
It won't be long until August rolls around and football season cranks up for real.
Craig is not replacing a large senior class but there were some key players in there who helped put down the foundation last season.
“School got out late so last week was our first week,” Craig said. “We pretty much had everybody here who we needed to have here. We had some kids go on vacation but our core group has been here.”
Physical progress is noticeable. Many returning players are bigger and stronger, and they’re optimistic about the next campaign.
“There are not a lot of them I can fuss at,” Craig said. “We’ve made great strides in the weight room. We feel good about where we are. I know our kids understand what we’re trying to do. Having a full year under our belt for the kids to know how we want them to move and our terminology, the growth from last summer to this summer has been tremendous.”
Craig reeled off a list of names he’s impressed with, starting with running backs Josh Shaw and Kevon Rivera, who figure to be as productive a tandem as any in the Lowcountry.
Both bench press over 300 pounds and squat at least 500 pounds to go along with good power clean numbers. Shaw is a senior and Rivera a sophomore.
Craig also mentioned sophomore WR/LB Ashton Drayton, senior OL/DL Parker Dykes, senior OL/DL Justin Torres, senior OL/DL Carson Logue, junior DB/WR Prince Shepard and sophomore WR/DB Jay Meadows as hard workers in the weight room.
The Hawks return a large number of younger players. Twenty-eight on the roster of 40-plus players are juniors or below but they’ve been dialed in, not taking for granted the extra year or two of eligibility they have left.
“They’re still coming into their own,” Craig said. “This group has done as good a job as I’ve seen with taking the things we want them to get better at and running with it.”
Chances are the Hawks will go to battle with a freshman under center in Jaden Cummings. He was the junior varsity quarterback last year.
“I haven’t done that too many times in my career but we’re very pleased with the progress he’s made and how he retains things,” Craig said. “I told him if you’re going to be a freshman quarterback, there’s not too many better than Josh Shaw and Kevon Rivera you would want back there in the backfield with you.”
In addition to Craig, four Hawks assistant coaches have at least one state championship ring for football. Craig won two at Timberland along with current Hanahan assistants Steve Blanchard (DC), Rick Taylor (OL) and Chris Pond (OLB).
Joe Bowers (DL) was an assistant at Goose Creek High School when the Gators captured their lone state crown.
Additional Hanahan assistant coaches are Brian Mitchell (DB), Dylan Price (WR) and Zack Evans (OL).
“The strength of this coaching staff is you’ve got a group of guys willing to help each other even if it’s to cross over to the other side if somebody is not here,” Craig said. “This group is on the same page with each other. They know what the common goal is. I get to go out there and let those guys coach. I don’t have to worry about what’s going on with the linebackers or the secondary. I will take that group over anybody.”