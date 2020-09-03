Craig: Hawks on right path

from page A6
Art Craig took command of the Hanahan Hawks right before the COVID-19 pandemic altered everybody’s daily lives so the transition from Timberland High School to a new address in Berkeley County wasn’t without some potholes and speed bumps to negotiate.
But Craig believes the Hawks are more than ready for the opening of high school football practice on Sept. 8.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with my kids,” Craig said. “Their attendance through the summer was fantastic. I think they’re starting to understand my expectations and how I want things done. They’ve responded really well. The staff has been tremendous. You can start to see it coming together because of the consistency our kids and staff have had.”
Craig won 14 region championships and two state championships over the last 15 seasons at Timberland and begins the journey at Hanahan with 224 career victories. He also led Cross for three years before taking over in St. Stephen in 2001.
Last year’s Hawks won just one game and have a hunger to get back on track. Craig’s bunch has been phasing into the start of the season, adhering to social distancing guidelines, since June. When the sun comes up on Sept. 8, teams will be able to put the hammer down in preparation for their season openers on Sept. 25.
“We were in phase one for so long where you couldn’t get balls or equipment out,” Craig said. “They stuck with it. You could see their excitement level when we were able get the footballs out. We lined the field the other day and it was like we bought them all brand new shoulder pads or helmets or something like that. They were just so excited to see some lines on the field. I think they’re ready.”
While some school districts across the state shut down summer workouts, the Berkeley County School District stayed open. The Hawks took full advantage. More than 50 athletes made at least 75 percent of their workouts and are in as good a shape as any group Craig’s had.
“What the school district’s decision to stay open said was they felt like when the kids were with us for those couple hours every day at least they weren’t out congregating somewhere else,” Craig said. “I think they had enough confidence in the coaches and administrators that we would adhere to the rules and do the right things. That was a great thing for all the schools in Berkeley County. If we had been like Charleston County or Dorchester 2, I can’t imagine what kind of shape our kids would be in.”
For Craig, the boost to Hanahan’s student-athletes was as much mental as it was physical.
“You’ve got to think,” Craig said. “Kids need other kids to socialize with. Even though they had to socially distance, it allowed them to see their guys and have relationships they need to have.”
The Hawks travel to Stratford for a 6 p.m. scrimmage on Sept. 14 and tangle with the Knights against on Sept. 18 in the Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree at Berkeley High School.
Hanahan’s scheduled opener against North Charleston was moved from Friday, Sept. 25 to Saturday, Sept. 26. The Hawks and Cougars will do battle at the new Charleston County School District 4 stadium.
Kick time will be announced later.