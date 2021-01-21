You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cool wins SCJGA event

Chayse Cool

Goose Creek resident Chayse Cool won the MLK Day tournament at Crowfield Golf Club by two shots.

 Contributed photo/SCJGA

Stratford High School golfer Chayse Cool successfully navigated cool and windy conditions at Crowfield Golf Club on Jan. 18 to capture a South Carolina Junior Golf Association title.

Cool, a 16-year-old junior, carded a five-over par 77 to win the MLK Day junior event by two shots. She went out in 38 and came home in 39, posting six bogeys and a birdie to go with 12 pars in the girls 13-18 division.

The two-time all-Region 7-AAAAA selection for the Knights was accurate with her driver all day and had some strong iron play in the wind. Her birdie at the par-5 seventh hole was on a three-footer after three good shots.

Maddie Peake, 15, of Pauline, was runner-up with a 79.

Other division winners were Bluffton’s Sean Engler (71, boys 13-18) and Mt. Pleasant’s Sarah Hoffman (55, girls 12-and-under). Columbia’s Woods Weston and Charleston’s Davis Peevy shared first place with 41s in the boys 12-and-under division.