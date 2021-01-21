Cool wins SCJGA event

Stratford High School golfer Chayse Cool successfully navigated cool and windy conditions at Crowfield Golf Club on Jan. 18 to capture a South Carolina Junior Golf Association title.
Cool, a 16-year-old junior, carded a five-over par 77 to win the MLK Day junior event by two shots. She went out in 38 and came home in 39, posting six bogeys and a birdie to go with 12 pars in the girls 13-18 division.
The two-time all-Region 7-AAAAA selection for the Knights was accurate with her driver all day and had some strong iron play in the wind. Her birdie at the par-5 seventh hole was on a three-footer after three good shots.
Maddie Peake, 15, of Pauline, was runner-up with a 79.
Other division winners were Bluffton’s Sean Engler (71, boys 13-18) and Mt. Pleasant’s Sarah Hoffman (55, girls 12-and-under). Columbia’s Woods Weston and Charleston’s Davis Peevy shared first place with 41s in the boys 12-and-under division.