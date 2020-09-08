Column: What will the Gamecocks do?

The 2020 South Carolina Gamecocks have another rugged schedule to contend with this season. They ended up a miserable 4-8 in 2019 against the country’s toughest gauntlet.
The Gamecocks, in their fifth campaign under Will Muschamp (26-25), square off with five teams who are ranked inside the preseason Associated Press Top 25, including a road trip to defending national champion No. 6 LSU.
No. 4 Georgia, No. 12 Auburn, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 24 Tennessee are all lined up in front of Muschamp and Company. COVID-19, which delayed the start of the Southeastern Conference season, is still around and figures to present problems, too.
Camp opened in August with the Gamecocks seeking answers on offense as they prepared for the season opener, now set against Tennessee on Sept. 26 in Columbia. The 2019 bunch was not efficient moving the sticks. Thirty-two percent on third downs is just not going to get it done. Take away 72 points against Charleston Southern and the Gamecocks sputtered to just 17.9 points per game over the other 11 contests.
It lifts South Carolina’s hopes sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski returns (2,357 yds, 11 TD, 5 INT) but exactly who can be counted on to make plays against teams from the country’s top conference remains to be seen. Quick senior receiver Shi Smith made 43 grabs for 489 yards last season but not much in the way of proven talent is back.
Leading receiver Bryan Edwards is now in the NFL and the top three rushers all moved on. And the Gamecocks lost a potential star in the backfield when five-star true freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd tore an ACL in August.
Junior offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum (6-5, 310) and senior Sadarius Hutcherson (6-4, 320) are the elder statesmen up front, and they have to stay healthy. Depth is not a strength up front.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are more settled and clearly the strength of the team. Six of the top eight tacklers are back, led by Ernest Jones at linebacker (97 tackles). Senior defensive end Aaron Sterling is another force in the front seven, having led the way with 10 tackles for loss in 2019. First-round draft pick Javon Kinlaw left behind impossible shoes to fill at a defensive tackle spot so finding one guy or a group to stop up the middle is a key.
The Gamecocks appear strongest in the defensive backfield where both corners and safeties are back. Junior Israel Mukuamu (6-4, 205) is a long corner and NFL prospect and could also play safety. He was the star in South Carolina’s double-overtime win over Georgia last season with three interceptions. Junior Jaycee Horn is on the other side. Juniors Jammie Robinson and R.J. Roderick were in on a combined 117 tackles from their safety spots.
If the prized recruits from previous signing classes – sophomore defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, junior defensive tackle Rick Sandidge and freshman defensive end Jordan Burch - are ready to play at a high level the Gamecocks will offer up plenty of resistance. Pickens and Burch were five-star recruits.
The question, then, shifts back to the offense. Can new coordinator Mike Bobo piece together the right personnel and come up with a plan that can keep the defense from having to run out there too much and run out of gas in the second half. Simply, Bobo has to find a way to keep the offense on the field more than it was in 2019. Maybe the Gamecocks can be more courageous in fourth-and-short situations to extend drives.
Even with the offensive struggles in 2019, South Carolina was in a lot of ballgames before letting opponents wiggle of the hook.
The Gamecocks blew an 11-point lead to North Carolina to fall by four in Charlotte. They led Tennessee by four at halftime in Knoxville only to come undone in the second half. Even Florida had to have a big finish – the Gators scored three touchdowns in about six minutes – in the fourth quarter to get past South Carolina in Columbia.
And Missouri’s defense scored two touchdowns to win by 20, including a 100-yard interception return for a score with South Carolina on the verge of closing within three points in the third quarter.
Yes, Appalachian State won 13 games but a Southeastern Conference squad should score more than 15 points at home against a Sun Belt program.
How will it all shake out for the Gamecocks if COVID-19 doesn’t interfere too much? I’ve got the answers below:
Sept. 26 - South Carolina 24, Tennessee 20
Before Tennessee scored the final 24 points to win 41-21 last year, the previous seven matchups were decided by a total of 23 points. We’re treated to another one of those nail-biters and the Gamecocks hold on to pump up the South Carolina fan base. Hilkinsi to Smith TD pass wins it in the fourth quarter.
Oct. 3 – Florida 38, South Carolina 17
South Carolina had the Gators on the ropes in 2018 and 2019 but couldn’t finish. They don’t get a chance to blow it in The Swamp this season. The Gators get out in a hurry and coast, proving to be a top 10 team.
Oct. 10 – South Carolina 31, Vandy 10
The Gamecocks simply have better players. They’ve won 11 straight in the series and don’t have to get too dirty in making it a clean dozen. A couple unknown commodities make their mark in Nashville as the Gamecocks roll.
Oct. 17 – Auburn 31, South Carolina 24
Auburn has been recruiting at a much higher level over the years and will roll into Columbia with more talent. War Eagle leads the series 1-10-1.
But I’ve got a feeling some Williams-Brice Stadium magic will keep this close for a while. The Gamecocks, though, won’t party like its 1933 - the last time they beat the Tigers - but can feel proud about the effort.
Oct. 24 – LSU 31, South Carolina 13
LSU lost way too much, including some coaches, to repeat as a national champion but will still be a formidable foe at home. The Tigers still have plenty talent walking around Baton Rouge. The Gamecocks are only 2-18-1 against LSU all-time in the series and never mount a serious attack, still hungover from the close call against Auburn
Nov. 7 – South Carolina 28, Texas A&M 26
The Gamecocks have never experienced what it’s like to see the Aggies sulk, losing all six matchups since 2014. Last year’s 30-6 romp was competitive at half before the Aggies pulled away. The previous four meetings were decided by an average of seven points, though. And, this year, South Carolina receives a week off before Texas A&M flies into Columbia. I believe the Gamecocks stop a two-point conversion to hang on and Hilinski has a strong game.
Nov. 14 – Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 23
This feels like last year’s trip to Missouri, a nightmare. The Gamecocks probably have more talent than the Lane Kiffin-led Rebels right now but somehow this one gets away from them. Could be key injuries. Could be some bad turnovers. Ole Miss takes the series lead 9-8.
Nov. 21 – South Carolina 37, Missouri 21
Missouri scored 17 straight in the second half to pull away for a 20-point win in the other Columbia last year. South Carolina had won three in a row in the series, topping 30 points each time. The Gamecocks record their highest point total of the season behind Hilinski and some emerging receivers to win inside Williams-Brice Stadium and move to 6-5 overall in the series.
Nov. 28 – Georgia 41, South Carolina 20
Georgia has had four straight Top-3 recruiting classes and is looking to break through to the four-team playoff again. The Bulldogs will remember what happened in 2019 in Athens and could need this one to keep alive chances for winning the SEC East. I can’t see the ‘Dawgs coming up short in what amounts to a must-win for Georgia.
Dec. 5 – South Carolina 23, Kentucky 20
The Gamecocks will come up big for their coach as Muschamp keeps his job. Three field goals by Parker White, including one in the fourth quarter is the difference in Lexington.
So, there you have it. The Gamecocks finish 5-5 mainly because I think the defensive unit will more than hold its own against a brutal schedule.
Also, Mike Bobo will bring about an uptick in offensive efficiency. I think he’ll get the most out of the few weapons the Gamecocks have.