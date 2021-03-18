Cobras shock No. 1; Nichols lifts Hawks

On March 15, Cane Bay High School’s baseball team showed it could compete with the No. 1 team in Class 5A.
Two days later, the Cobras did more than keep it close. They handed top-ranked Summerville High School a 1-0 loss.
“We told our guys on Monday that no one believes that we should be on the field with their team,” Cane Bay coach Shane Todd said. “They have a ton of top-tier talent and they are well-coached but if you believe you can or you can’t, you’re right. They saw that they could compete on Monday (a 7-2 loss). We made a few mistakes and when you do that against a good team you are going to get beat. They came to the game (March 17) focused and ready to compete.”
The Cobras are inexperienced in 2021, with only three guys having played varsity baseball last year. The Green Wave have at least that many committed to Division I colleges.
Junior righty Hunter Coleman turned in a three-hit shutout, though, and the defense made some plays behind him as the Cobras pulled off a shocker. Coleman struck out nine batters and walked two.
The Cobras, who finished with three hits, scored the lone run in the top of the seventh. Freshman catcher Jace Stancil singled to lead off the at-bat and eighth grader Ethan Dodson came off the bench to pinch run. An error allowed Dodson to move to third base and he raced home on a suicide squeeze off the bat of junior Seth Robinson.
Summerville’s Cole Messina singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but Coleman coaxed a ground ball back to the mound to end it.
“It was a big win for these guys because most of them have never played on this big a stage against that type of opponent on the road,” Todd said. “Rankings don’t mean a lot this early in the season but it is the first win over a No. 1 ranked team in our history. I told them not to break their arms patting themselves on the back. If you go 1-20-something, no one will care about that one win. We tell them respect the game, play hard, and see what happens. It is a long season but this was an early highlight.”
Green Wave pitching fanned nine Cobras.
In a softball game between the schools, Summerville took advantage of four Cane Bay errors to win 12-2. The Green Wave plated eight unearned runs.
Cane Bay scored a run in the bottom of the first but Summerville broke it open in the second with nine runs.
Hanahan 2,
Colleton County 1
Hanahan's Brick Nichols homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Hawks to a 2-1 victory in a non-region baseball game on March 17.
Reliever Austin Mitchum hurled a clean top of the eighth, striking out a batter, to record the pitching victory for Hanahan.
Colleton County led 1-0 before Hanahan's Mason Woznac knocked in a run on a double to tie it in the bottom of the fifth.
Ashley Ridge 4,
Stratford 3
Ashley Ridge scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and held on to edge Stratford in a non-region baseball game on March 17.
Josh Davis recorded two hits for the Knights and Cody Lord knocked in a run.
Foxes pitcher Chase Stryker tossed 6.2 innings and struck out nine batters while allowing seven hits and one earned run.