Cobras pin down region victory

Cane Bay High School’s wrestling team used some tough non-region tests to prepare for the Region 7-AAAAA slate, which cranked up on Jan. 27 at CBHS.
“We were glad to be able to wrestle Hanahan, Timberland and Philip Simmons,” Cane Bay coach Tim Wash said. “You’ve got to practice to get better but competition is how you really get better. We felt fortunate to get those matches.”
COVID-19 concerns made scheduling an adventure in the first several weeks of the season but the Cobras appeared primed and ready for the region opener against visiting Berkeley High School, winning 60-15.
“Every day you’re wondering what is going to happen,” Wash said. “All it takes is one person. We’ve been preaching to take care of each other.”
Cane Bay’s pin machine – the Cobras won 9 of 14 matches via fall - was clicking on all cylinders early against the Stags. Lucas West started the string at 106 pounds with a win via fall in the first period, followed by teammate Jay Peace’s first-period pin in the 113-pound bout.
Cobras Delshaun Peace-Robinson, Dalton Elliott and Brandon Flory continued the streak with victories via fall in the second period at 120, 126 and 132 pounds as Cane Bay built a commanding 30-0 lead.
Berkeley dented the scoreboard with decisions in the 138-pound and 145-pound matches.
“Berkeley always has some strong kids but our kids have been coming along pretty good,” Wash said.
The Cobras mathematically secured a victory celebration with Jalyn McKeen’s win via fall at 152 pounds and Ben Newton’s win by forfeit in the 160-pound match. The 42-6 advantage was insurmountable with only five bouts remaining.
Berkeley took the bouts at 170 and 182 pounds before Will Coker, Sean Price and Jayden Ferguson capped the rout with back-to-back-to-back victories by pinfall from at 195, 220 and heavyweight.
Wash’s club is aiming for a region championship after coming up short to Wando last season.
“We were able to keep enough kids to have a whole team,” Wash said. “They really work well together. It’s been one of the most enjoyable groups we’ve had to work with. They come to practice and work hard. They want to get better and they bond pretty good together. I feel like they’re a pretty close group.”
But there is still work to be done as the season continues.
“We have to learn to fight harder when things aren’t going our way,” Wash said.