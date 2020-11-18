Cobras lose 30 seniors

For 30 seniors on Cane Bay High School’s football team, the 2020 season was their last one in a Cobras uniform.
And while a 3-5 mark isn’t what they hoped for, it certainly beat the alternative of not getting to suit up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That fact is not lost on Cobras coach Russell Zehr, who just finished his 10th season at CBHS.
“I’m proud of the kids and coaches for how they prepared for a season we didn’t even know if we were going to be able to have,” Zehr said. “To be able to get games in without any major interruptions was a great thing. I’m glad, especially for all these seniors, that we got to have a semblance of a season.”
The Cobras were competitive in three of their five losses and, with a few breaks, could have had a winning season. They were one stop away in their finale – a 28-27 loss to Colleton County – from breaking even. They lost by seven to West Ashley a week earlier.
Among the senior group is a slew of players who saw significant action this season. Nineteen players moving on were starters, including leading rusher Leon Staley.
Staley rushed for 648 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass. Classmate A.J. Miles caught seven passes for 75 yards and rushed for 195 yards and a score.
More offensive players moving on are center Taylor Rivera, right guard Ryan Lark, left guard Malachi Jones, tight end Mark Carr, tight end Shane Lingle, receiver Isaiah Watson, receiver Robbie Pruitt and kicker Jackson Presley.
Good news is the Cobras return an experienced quarterback in junior Jayvion Johnson. Johnson passed for 251 yards and two scores while rushing for 367 yards and six touchdowns.
Second leading rusher Jaylen Boudreaux is back after rushing for 379 yards and three scores.
More returners will be sophomore left tackle Andre Mitchell, sophomore right tackle Kameron Durant, sophomore left guard Lavarai Brown, junior tight end Tyler Goodwine and junior receiver Jerrick Manigault.
Senior defenders were defensive end Terrin Whitmore, defensive end Deondre Smith, defensive tackle Raevon Herrmann, linebacker Sean Price (leading tackler), linebacker Diamonie Carroll, linebacker Thomas Allen, strong safety Devon London, safety Deston Haywood (third leading tackler) and cornerback Jalyn McKeen.
Defensive players with experience coming back will be sophomore end Emilio Campo, junior tackle Adam Eldridge, junior linebacker Michael Stewart, sophomore linebacker Cameron Avery (second leading tackler), junior cornerback Kaleb Frost and junior punter Andrew Christopher.
The Cobras will also get some young talent coming up from a junior varsity squad that was unbeaten this fall and also as a B-team in 2019.