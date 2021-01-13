Cobras look to region play

A quick search for the final scores and corresponding box scores for Cane Bay High School’s boys basketball team reveals a squad that would have more to show for its efforts if it could only play a full four quarters.
As it is, though, the Cobras are 0-4 in a season brought to a crawl by COVID-19. Consistency has been an issue.
“This season has had a lot of ups and down for our program,” Cane Bay coach Jacob Smith said. “This season is unique compared to the other seasons I have coached over the last twenty years. I have to give credit to all of the students that are learning to adjust to living in a pandemic. Our team has only been able to play four games so far this season. We are hoping to get some consistency going into region play.”
The Cobras have two losses by single digits and another by 12 points. In their last game, a 58-50 loss on Dec. 11 at home against Summerville, the Cobras led 33-30 at the break only to let the Green Wave escape with a victory.
The good news is non-region games don’t determine a squad’s playoff fate. The Cobras can still be one of two region teams to advance to the playoffs if they perform well enough in region play. Fellow region teams Stratford and Berkeley are also winless and Wando has a losing record.
The other squad, Goose Creek is unbeaten and ranked inside the state's top 10.
“We have a good mix of returning players and new players on our team,” Smith said. “With that being said, the teams in our region that are able to stay healthy and lucky will have a shot at making the playoffs.”
The four-game region slate is tentatively scheduled to begin on Jan. 29 at home against Wando.
Senior Xavier Adams paces the Cobras in scoring at 10 points per game, the lone player in double figures. The next top two scorers are juniors Christian Smith (8 ppg) and Robert McLeod (7.3 ppg). More consistent contributors on the scoreboard are three juniors and a sophomore: Jonquin Yates (6.3 ppg), Rishard Winfield (5.5 ppg), Charles Bennett-Shafer (4.5 ppg) and Kimarje White (4.3 ppg).
The best work around the glass is done by Smith (7.3 rpg), Bennett-Shafer (6.5 rpg) and Winfield (6 rpg)
McLeod is the team leader in assists (3.5) and steals (2.8) per game. Smith, White and Bennett-Shaffer all average at least two steals.
The Cobras have not been to the playoffs since 2011-12.