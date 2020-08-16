Cobras keeping eyes on season

COVID-19 concerns have wreaked havoc with the football preseason schedule but the Cane Bay High School Cobras have been full speed ahead.
“When we started doing this, we felt like it was going to be two or three weeks in phase one, then we’d move on to phase two and then things would get back to normal pretty quickly,” Cane Bay coach Russell Zehr said. “We started hitting it pretty hard and our kids have bought in. They’ve done well. We just keep getting after it. They’ve been showing up with a positive attitude.”
South Carolina High School League football programs begin practice on Sept. 8 and open a seven-game regular season slate on Sept. 25. The shotgun start has been pushed back twice already, from July 31 to Aug. 17 to Sept. 8. The uncertainty has affected numbers some at Cane Bay but mostly the Cobras are at their normal numbers at JV and varsity – around 90 total.
While some school districts shut down workouts due to COVID-19, Berkeley County School District kept the doors open so the Cobras were able to get in more conditioning as a unit even with social distancing guidelines preventing full-blown summer work. Zehr likes what he’s seen so far.
“We’re in shape but you don’t know what you’re going to get until you put on those pads and start hitting,” Zehr said. “We haven’t done anything football-related but I feel like we’ve got the right kind of kids. We’ve got kids that work hard and are coachable. We’ve got kids that are smart and dedicated. We’ve got everything you need but that doesn’t necessarily equate into a good product on the field. They’ve got to be nasty, too. We’ll see what happens.”
Teams can go full pads on Sept. 10.
The Cobras open the regular season at Wando High School on Sept. 25 before the first home game against Stratford High School on Oct. 2.
Zehr is hopeful the season can go off without a hitch but understands COVID-19 numbers have to continue to trend in the right direction. In particular, he’d hate to lose a season for his oldest players.
“High school kids are basically working toward their senior years where the can be at their peak and earn scholarships and play for championships,” Zehr said. “That what the high school experience is all about. For their season to be like this, I’m positive it’s hard on the kids.”
Zehr speaks from experience. His son Jackson, a former Cane Bay player, just reported to Wofford and was getting reps at defensive back in practice before the Southern Conference pulled the plug on a full season.
“He went through drills then all of a sudden there is no football seaoon,” Zehr said. “I know he’s bummed out. The bottom line is you have to be optimistic and hope for the best.”