Cobras earn crucial victory on mat

Cane Bay High School’s wrestling team won five of the first six bouts and went on to pull away for a key Region 7-AAAAA victory on Feb. 2.
The visiting Cobras handed Stratford High School a 61-14 loss. The victory all but mathematically locks up a runner-up finish in Region 7-AAAAA for Cane Bay, which gives the Cobras a playoff spot for the Class 5A state duals. They begin on Feb. 13.
The Region 7-AAAAA runner-up travels to the Region 6-AAAAA champion to open the postseason. Additional Lower State playoff dates are Feb. 15 and 17. The state championship is set for Feb. 20.
The Stratford match began at 106 pounds and the Cobras’ Lucas West won by forfeit. Cane Bay’s Jay Peace and Delshaun Peace-Robinson recorded wins by fall in the first period at 113 and 120 pounds as the Cobras took an 18-0 advantage.
Stratford’s Leonard McNabb put the Knights on the board with a win by fall in the first period of the 126-pound bout but Cane Bay’s Brandon Flory answered with a win by fall in the second period of the 132-pound match. Jacob Driggers won an airtight decision, 9-7, for Cane Bay at 138 pounds as the lead swelled to 27-6.
Luke Vance was close to a major decision for Stratford at 145 pounds but the Knights settled for a 13-6 decision, missing out on a bonus point.
Cane Bay, though, put it away with a strong finish. The Cobras strung together six straight wins, sparked by Jalyn McKeen’s win by fall in the first period at 152 pounds. Ben Newton’s win by fall in the second period at 160 pounds put Cane Bay over the top, 39-8, with five bouts remaining.
Dylan Rivera (fall, 170), Tristan Rivera (major 18-9, 182), Will Coker (fall, 195) and Sean Price (fall, 220) capped the flurry for Cane Bay. The last bout went to Stratford’s Jonathan Eaton with a quick win by fall in the heavyweight match.