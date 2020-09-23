Cobras counting on fresh faces

Cane Bay High School football coach Russell Zehr believed the Cobras were ready for the curtains to come up on a new season. Then came a bus trip to a couple counties over.
“I thought we were until (Sept. 12),” Zehr said. “I realized that we’re not. We scrimmaged at Bamberg against Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Beaufort and Orangeburg-Wilkinson and we were not good at all. We didn’t have all the kids there we needed but we’re not looking for excuses. We’re looking for ways to fix it. We’re just like everybody else, going through some growing pains.”
Zehr thought the sluggish performance could be traced back to the current climate with COVID-19 and some bad breaks with weather. The Cobras have a lot of fresh faces running around on the practice field, at least as far as starters are concerned.
“It’s just a lack of football,” Zehr said. “These kids haven’t played football since last November. We couldn’t have spring practice. We couldn’t do anything really football-related over the summer. The first day of full pads we only practiced about 45 minutes because of a lightning delay and then we had another lightning delay (on Sept. 11). They just haven’t had enough reps doing what they need to do. We’re replacing kids who knew what they were doing with ones that don’t.”
The Cobras were 5-6 a year ago and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs, a destination tougher to get to in 2020. Only the two top teams in Region 7-AAAAA advance to the postseason.
The Cobras open up the seven-game regular season at Wando High School in a Region 7-AAAAA clash. The Warriors have won two straight in the series, blanking Cane Bay 42-0 last season.
“It’s probably not the best year to have to start off with a region game but we’re all in the same boat,” Zehr said.
Cane Bay then hosts Stratford on Oct. 2. Last year, the two hooked up in a barnburner. The Cobras clipped the Knights, 29-28, on a 2-point conversion pass in double overtime.
“I think we’ve got all the right pieces,” Zehr said. “Our offensive line is big and athletic. They’ve just got to be physical. We’ve got some good speed in the backfield. We’ve got some receivers who can catch. We’ve got a quarterback that can throw. We’ve just got to put it all together. It sounds easy but it’s not at all.”
The Cobras bring back a pair of all-region performers on offense in senior running back Leon Staley and senior left guard Malachi Jones. The Cobras have been run heavy in the past and figure to go that route again this fall, with some wrinkles to try to open up some space.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of speed last season so it was hard for us to get outside,” Zehr said. “We’re looking at some new formations to see if we can spread some people out a little bit to see if we can make it work. That’s part of the problem. There’s a lot of new stuff we’re trying to add.”
Junior Cole Sheppard, a junior varsity starter last season, and junior Jayvion Johnson, who has moved from receiver, are working at quarterback.
Staley is joined in the backfield by senior AJ Miles and junior Jaylon Boudreaux. Receivers are senior Isaiah Watson, senior Robbie Pruitt and junior Jerrick Manigault.
Jones anchors the offensive front and is joined in the trenches by senior right tackle Ryan Lark, sophomore right guard Kameron Durant, senior center Taylor Rivera and sophomore left tackle Andre Mitchell. Senior Mark Carr and junior Tyler Goodwin are working at tight end.
On the other side, Zehr said the Cobras have a big, strong front. At linebacker, they return one player who got significant time last season and another starter in the secondary.
On the defensive line, Deondre’ Smith, Terrin Whitmore and Raevon Herrmann are seniors while Kimarion White is a junior. Senior Sean Price, sophomore Cameron Avery and senior Dennis Peterson are projected to start on the second level while senior safety Devon London is a returning starter in the secondary. Senior Jairell Gay is the other safety.
Seniors Kavion Crawford and Jalyn McKeen are the corners.
Jackson Presley and Andrew Christopher are set to kick and punt.