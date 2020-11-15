Cobas tripped up in finale

Visiting Colleton County edged Cane Bay 28-27 in overtime on Friday at CBHS.
The Cougars (4-4) won on a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Nayrone Holmes. Cane Bay’s Leon Staley had just scored on a 1-yard run to start overtime before Holmes scored on a 4-yard run on fourth down.
Staley finished with 129 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns for the Cobras, who finished the season 3-5. Staley’s other score was on a 36-yard run in the third quarter.
Cane Bay quarterback Jayvion Johnson carried 14 times for 71 yards and reached paydirt on a 21-yard run in the second quarter. Jaylen Boudreaux chipped in 47 yards rushing for the Cobras and scored on a 26-yard run.
Colleton County led 6-0 after a quarter and 12-7 at halftime. The Cobras grabbed a 13-12 lead in the third quarter and built the advantage to 20-12 on Boudreaux’s touchdown with 9:37 remaining.
The Cougars, however, evened it with five minutes left on a 1-yard touchdown run by Treveion Magwood and a successful 2-point conversion.