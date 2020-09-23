Chargers taking it week by week

The Northwood Academy football team, like most other SCISA programs, was slated to fire up a new season on Aug. 28.
Instead, the Chargers missed out on their first two games because opponents had to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
When Northwood (3-7 in 2019) finally found itself beneath the lights on Sept. 11 it was up against a SCISA Class AA state finalist from 2019 which was on its third game of 2020.
Hilton Head Christian pulled away for the victory after hitting the ground running in the first quarter.
“We’ve had a lot of practice reps but that’s not the same as going out there and playing somebody different,” Northwood coach Ryan Leaver said. “We didn’t have any scrimmages in the preseason either. The older kids were frustrated. When you’re a senior, you don’t want to miss your senior year.”
The Chargers were slated to tangle with Beaufort Academy on Sept. 18 (after press time) before hosting Spartanburg Christian on Sept. 25. That’s actually a game the football gods gave to Northwood when South Carolina High School League programs had to move games around.
Northwood lost a clash with Academic Magnet and Spartanburg Christian needed an opponent and a place to play. Spartanburg Christian agreed to visit Summerville looking for its first victory of the season. It dropped to 0-3 with a 57-13 loss to Carolina Academy on Sept. 11.
The Chargers have a scheduled bye week on Oct. 2 and host John Paul II on Oct. 9.
“We’re hoping to find ourselves as the season goes on,” Leaver said. “We’re going to go week by week.”
Northwood replaces 11 seniors from last year but bring back four all-region players on offense: senior tailback Desmond Dwight, senior running back Sheldon Watkins, senior tight end Douglas Watson and senior offensive lineman Connor Mcleod. Senior running back Zach Heffner is also a returning starter and the leading rusher coming back in the Chargers’ single wing offense with over 700 yards last season.
Northwood switched to the old school attack, which doesn’t have a traditional quarterback and generally features an unbalanced line, halfway through last season to make best use of its personnel.
“The single wing is different,” Leaver said. “The guys have taken ownership of learning it. They’ve put the reps in. We’re excited. It’s like when Georgia Tech ran the triple option. It’s hard for scout teams to mimic it. I think we’ll be the only team that runs anything close to it.”
Freshman Hiott O’Quinn is the center while junior Aaron Steele and senior Griffin Stainback are the guards. Senior Michael Martin and Mcleod are the tackles. Senior Jason Clements and senior Dylan Martin are the tight ends.
Many of the offensive starters will also get significant time on the defensive side of the ball.
In the 44-8 loss to Hilton Head Christian, Watson rushed for 81 yards and scored a touchdown. Heffner chipped in 38 yards.
Watson and Heffner led with five tackles each for the Chargers.