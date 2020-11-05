Cane Bay's McClellan heads all-region squad

Cane Bay High School coach Sara McClellan headlines the Berkeley County School District’s picks on the All-Region 7-AAAAA girls tennis team.
McClellan was selected as the region’s coach of the year after guiding the Lady Cobras to a third-place finish.
Wando, which won the region, landed the player of the year in Megan Sinclair.
Berkeley finished runner-up and landed Rachel Giannelli and Hannah Giannelli on the all-region squad. The Lady Stags advanced to the Class 5A playoffs this season.
Cane Bay’s selections were Kristina Rydbom and Greta Oswald while Stratford landed Sarah Suter and Livia Souza on the squad.
Marissa Martell and Mackenzie Godfrey represent Goose Creek on the all-region team.
In addition to Sinclair, Laurel Maynor and Lilly Zimmerman were all-region for Wando.