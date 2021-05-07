Cane Bay, Stratford, Hanahan track standouts score big at region meet

Track and field athletes from Cane Bay, Stratford and Hanahan high schools can call themselves region champions after posting winning performances on May 5-6.
For four of those, that meant doubling up on gold.
In the Region 7-AAAAA meet at Cane Bay High School, Cobras hurdler Jaylen Boudreax (110, 400) reached the top of the podium twice in individual events along with sprinter teammate Jayvion Johnson (100, 200). Stratford thrower Dannielle Brown won the girls discus and shot put.
For Hanahan, distance runner Jack Dantzler (1600, 3200) took home Region 8-AAA titles for the Hawks from Battery Creek High School in Beaufort.
More region champions for the Hawks are Aidan Hatton (800), Devin Evangelista (400 hurdles), the boys 4 x 800 relay and Hannah Chelton (girls 3200).
Additional region champions for Stratford are Hunter Calvert (pole vault), James Cureton (shot put), Cloe Runion (girls 1600) and Kaelan Pierce (girls 3200). The Knights also finished first in the girls 4x100 and boys 4x800 relays.
More region champions for Cane Bay are Alaina Nettles (girls triple jump), Jazmyn Lapacinski (girls 400), the boys 4x100 relay, the boys 4x400 relay and the girls 4x400 relay.
The next steps in the championship pipeline are the state qualifiers on May 14-15.
The Class 3A state championship meet is May 21 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.
The Class 5A state championship meet is May 22 at Spring Valley High School.