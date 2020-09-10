Cane Bay netters off to strong start

The Cane Bay High School girls tennis team entered the new season with one more fresh face than experienced players but it’s a group that’s shoved off to a great start.
“Between our graduating seniors and the current climate we lost most of our team,” Cane Bay coach Sara McClellan said. “We have four returners and five newcomers. They have great chemistry with one another, and all share the love of the game. Despite the current obstacles, they are working very hard to thrive.”
The Lady Cobras won a pair of region matches in the opening week of the season, edging Stratford (4-2) and Goose Creek (6-0), as they take aim at a playoff spot later this season.
The singles lineup is headed by senior returner and captain Kristina Rydbom, followed by returner Eliana Broersma, returner and co-captain Greta Oswald, Emily Stefan and Ansley Finke. Stefan and Finke are first-year players for the Cobras.
In doubles, Arianna Wight is a returning letterman and assists newer players to learn the ropes and find success in between the lines.
In the win over Goose Creek, Cane Bay dropped just eight games in the six matches.
Against Stratford, Broersma, Oswald, Stefan and Finke won their singles matches. Both of Cane Bay’s losses came in third-set tiebreakers.
Cane Bay hosts Berkeley on Sept. 15 and Wando on Sept. 17 before traveling to Stratford on Sept. 22.
McClellan is assisted by Danny Bracciale, who helps the Cobras refine their skills and learn new ones at practice. “Having him allows me to spend more time one-on-one with players and observe areas of concern. I think the investment we have put into our program is finally starting to show. Each year we have steadily increased our number of wins.”