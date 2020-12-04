Cane Bay girls have strong backcourt

Cane Bay High School girls basketball coach Ira Owens believes the 2020-21 Lady Cobras have the potential to compete for one of the two playoff spots Region 7-AAAAA will have this winter.
Cane Bay brings back three starters, including all-region performer Alaina Nettles. Nettles, a sophomore guard, averaged 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.4 steals per game last season.
Nettles, also a preseason all-region pick, began the new slate with 20 points and 17 rebounds in a 48-46 loss to Fort Dorchester on Dec. 1. It was the opening salvo in what figures to be a strong season for Nettles.
“When Amya (Henderson) got hurt last year, Alaina took on most of the scoring last year,” Owens said. “She’s one of the best ball handlers we have. Even with Amya returning, she’s in the mindset she’s going to take her shots. We want her to be aggressive but also let the game to her. She’ll have some big games for us.”
Henderson, a senior guard, averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals in six games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Owens thinks Henderson will get back to her old self as the season goes along. She just needs more minutes on the floor and to test the knee in traffic.
“Physically, she looks the same,” he said. “Mentally, she’s probably still a little apprehensive. She’s supposed to get her brace this week and that should help her have confidence attacking the rim.”
Junior forward Tatum Carr is a returning starter and did nice work around the basket in 2019-20. She averaged 5.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
Carr and Henderson scored eight points apiece in the opener against Fort Dorchester.
Sophomore Ryian Howard logged significant minutes last season, averaging a little more than a bucket and 5.4 boards a contest. She was thrust into the action when a senior player went out with a broken finger.
“She’s long and lanky and can handle the ball well enough to play on the perimeter,” Owens said. “She got a lot of experience last year. She can be trouble. She has some range.”
Sophomore wing Samantha Mullen and junior guard Jara Medina are in the mix for the fifth starting spot. Owens said Mullen is a solid player whose confidence will grow as the season goes on. Medina hasn’t been playing long but is coachable and has a quick release from the floor.
“Four of the first five have played a bunch and they’ve got great team chemistry,” Owens said. “They work well together. We’ve got some new faces on the roster, too. They’ve got to continue to get better and stronger. For them it’s a matter of getting game experience. We played eight in the first game and there wasn’t a drop-off when the backups came in.”
More players on the roster are freshman post player Emma Franke, junior forward Emani Williams, junior guard Skylar Casto, sophomore wing Lauren Thomas and junior forward Jamiah Davis.
“If we play like we did (on Dec. 1) and just eliminate some of the small mistakes we need to eliminate, I think we can be pretty competitive with everybody,” Owens said. “If we play well we can play with just about anybody around here. We’ve just got to be more consistent. We can’t have one good half and one bad half.”