Cane Bay can't quite complete upset

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.