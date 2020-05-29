Candor back in red and black

The one coach who played a significant role in the glory years of football at both Goose Creek and Stratford high schools has returned to the rivalry.
Chris Candor is back in the red and black where his coaching career began more than 20 years ago. Knights head football coach Dennie McDaniel brought in Candor to run the Stratford defense moving forward. Candor spent all but one year on Crowfield Boulevard as a defensive assistant under Ray Stackley from 1997-2004 when the Knights produced some of the best squads in the state. He guided the Knights defensive backs the last five seasons.
“I know who he has learned under on that side of the ball,” said McDaniel, who played for Stratford in the 1990s. “He’s enthusiastic. He pays attention to the details and gets the most out of his players. He’ll make our defensive players better. If they’re a seven, he’ll take them to a nine.”
Candor, an assistant at Ashley Ridge last fall, lives near Stratford. The door close to home opened up for Candor when former Stratford defensive coordinator Chris Collins left to join Shane Fidler’s staff at Ashley Ridge.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity,” Candor said. “I’m very excited to be going back to where I started. That’s kind of where I learned the game of football from all those great coaches at Stratford in the 1990s early on in my career. It’s a win-win for me. My son is a rising junior there. I live about five minutes from Stratford. When the grind does start, it allows me to have another hour at home with the family.”
Candor left Stratford after the 2004 season to receive a promotion to defensive coordinator at West Ashley High School for one year.
Goose Creek coach Chuck Reedy then reeled in Candor, a 1987 GCHS graduate, to run the Gators’ defense in 2006. They won 98 games in nine years, including a state championship in 2011.
Candor replaced Reedy as head coach after the 2014 season and led the Gators for three years before stepping away from coaching and education.
Candor served as an outside linebackers coach for Ashley Ridge last fall.
“We’ve been trying to get him for the last year and a half,” McDaniel said. "I'm glad we finally got it worked out."
Last season, the Knights finished 3-6 overall with four losses by single digits.
The first Stratford defense Candor will control has some pieces to work with. Linebacker Mason Lord made 105 total tackles as a junior. Freshman cornerbacks Jakai Robinson and Savionne Jones snagged two interceptions apiece.
Rising senior Justin Jordan is also a returner in the defensive backfield. Rising senior defensive lineman Demetrius Holman and rising sophomore linebacker Brett Marrs, who got pulled up from JV late in the season, will add to Stratford’s experience level in 2020.
Playing at full speed and leaving marks after collisions is the Candor philosophy. Knocking around an opponent enough can discourage them from doing what they want to do.
“Obviously we’d like to restore it to the glory days when Stratford was a dominant program in the Lowcountry,” Candor said. “We want to be physical and let people know we’re in it for 48 minutes. That’s what we had at Goose Creek and that’s what we had at Stratford back in the day. If nothing else, we can play hard with great effort each and every play. If we do that, we’re going to be competitive. The more athletic we are, the better we’re going to be in all situations.”