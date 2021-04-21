Bryant, Nicodin lift Hawks

When he figuratively flipped the ball to pitcher AJ Bryant, Hanahan High School baseball coach Brian Mitchell had confidence he’d receive a strong effort from the senior hurler.
“I would be lying if I thought he was going to go out and throw a complete game,” Mitchell said. “We definitely expected him to go deep into the game but we didn’t know it was going to be that good a game.”
Bryant (3-0, 0.29 ERA) caught the corners inside and out and pulled the string well all night in blanking Oceanside Collegiate in Hanahan’s 1-0 victory on April 20 at Shipyard Park. Bryant scattered seven hits and fanned seven Oceanside batters.
“He was lights out,” Mitchell said.
The Hawks (12-4) plated their lone run in the top of the fourth on doubles by Brick Nichols and Foster Nicodin. Nichols doubled hard to left field to lead off the inning and Nicodin, who finished 3 for 3, drove him in with a one-out double.
“He absolutely crushed it,” Mitchell said “It would have been gone if the wind wasn’t blowing in.”
Bryant stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the fourth and faced just one over the minimum in the final three innings. He left the tying run at second base with a strikeout to end the game.
Bryant tossed 79 pitches, 62 for strikes.
Oceanside’s Caleb Costa allowed four hits and struck out six batters over 5.1 innings to take the loss.
Hanahan Softball 14,
Oceanside 3
Angela Eimers drove in five runs and Kaylee LeCompte collected four RBIs as Hanahan's softball team coasted past Oceanside Collegiate in a region game on April 20.
Leadoff hitter Anderson Thrower led the 13-hit attack with three hits and three runs and chipped in a pair of RBIs. Brooke Patterson, Bailey Ducker and LeCompte had two hits each.
LeCompte also earned the victory inside the circle, striking out 13 batters while allowing four hits.
The Hawkettes led 1-0 before breaking it open with seven runs in the top of the fourth. They added six runs in the top of the sixth.