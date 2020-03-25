Blanco will remain a Cobra

Shane Todd had no doubt senior infielder Kristofer Blanco was in line for a huge season on the diamond for the Cane Bay Cobras this spring.
Blanco, a four-year starter and two-time all-region pick, was locked in at the top spot in the batting order and also set to nail down saves from the bump.
“He’s a guy you can do so many things with,” the Cane Bay baseball coach said. “He’s played second base, third base and shortstop and pitched for us. He’s a guy you could put in the outfield too.”
Blanco will take his talents to the next level and will remain a Cobra at Coker College in Hartsville. Coker is a NCAA Div. II school that competes in the South Atlantic Conference.
Todd expects Blanco to become a contributor sooner rather than later for Coker.
“He’s been a leader in our program,” Todd said. “He performs well in the classroom and does the right stuff in the hallways and off the field. He’s a good guy to have in your program. He comes from a great family that’s been very supportive. It’s always about team for them. We're going to miss them, too.”
As a junior, Blanco batted .315 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. He also made some key contributions on the mound. He was 4-0 with a 2.19 earned-run average.
As a sophomore, he batted .292 and belted the squad’s only two home runs. He batted .275 with a team-high eight stolen bases and 20 runs scored as a freshman.
Blanco was the top bat returning this spring for the Cobras and got off to a nice start, going 2 for 3 with two runs and a RBI in a 13-1 win over Lakewood. He scored three more runs in the next games as Cane Bay finished 3-1 in White Knoll’s RBI Tournament.
Blanco has also suited up for the Post 166 American Legion baseball team that plays home games at Cane Bay High School in the summer.