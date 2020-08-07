Berkeley County 'desperate' for football

Randy Robinson dipped into a Wal-Mart for a quick shopping trip one day recently and it took no time at all for the subject of football to come up.
“This is Moncks Corner,” the Berkeley High School football coach said. “They want to know when football season is coming.”
The powers that be in the South Carolina High School League have set a Sept. 8 date for the first official practice and the games can begin on Sept. 25. By this time normally the Stags would have already tested themselves in a preseason scrimmage and been on the verge of hosting the annual Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree.
Robinson indicated he was thankful the Berkeley County School District allowed teams to continue to train and lift weights while many other school districts around the state shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I can brag on Berkeley County,” Robinson said. “They’ve been good to us. They let us work out eight weeks this summer. We pretty much have been steady going forward. We’re washing everything, spraying everything down and I’m following them around with spray bottles. We’ve gotten to lift some weights and have our kids together. There are limits to what we can do but at least we have our kids. In 30 years, I’ve never seen anything like it but we’re not going to complain too much.”
Football teams have been able to move forward to phase 1.5 in the return to sports. Essentially, that means the ball has been brought into the mix. Masks and social distancing guidelines still apply, though.
“You can’t break it down,” Robinson said. “You can’t high five. You can’t hug. But at least we’re in the same area and we can talk a little bit. In my senior meeting today, we had them scattered out all over the gym so I could talk to them.”
Stags quarterback Trey Minor, a senior who garnered a few starts last season, threw some tight spirals in the phase 1.5 start but drops were more plentiful. Robinson likened it to the beginning of football class in January.
“We’re so rusty,” Robinson said. “We’re out there running routes and they’re dropping balls left and right. Everybody is starting over. From that standpoint, we’re all in the same boat and nobody has an advantage.”
He told Minor to keep throwing it on the money and eventually Stags pass-catchers would hang on to it. Minor started the first three games last season while starter Willie Chisolm was injured and threw for more than 500 yards and seven touchdown passes in wins over Stall and Ashley Ridge.
“As far as the reads in our offense, he’s probably the best we’ve had,” Robinson said. “I had to get on him in football class in February and March to slow it down a little bit. He was getting the ball out a little too quickly. You don’t say that too many times to a quarterback. He’s been a quarterback all the way through B-Team, JV and varsity. He knows the system.”
A top target returns in senior receiver Solomon Butler, a Western Carolina commit.
“We’ve got to get Solomon (Butler) the ball any way we can,” Robinson said. “He’s a dude.”
The Stags have a home scrimmage set up with Georgetown on Sept. 14 and host the Moncks Corner Lions Club jamboree on Sept. 18.
A clash with defending Region 7-AAAAA champion Goose Creek on Sept. 25 in Moncks Corner opens a seven-game regular season slate. The Gators dropped Berkeley, 35-27, last season and ran the table versus region foes. They grabbed their first region crown since 2015. Jason Winstead took over the program before the 2018 season.
“Jason is doing a great job,” Robinson said. “I said they’d be crazy not to hire him when he interviewed for the job. I’ve known Jason since he was in college. I said if you get that guy they’re going to get better.”
The Stags haven’t forgotten the loss. Robinson understands with only two teams from each region advancing to the playoffs the Stags must be ready right out of the gate. The Gators look like region contenders again.
“I’ve got my kids on the war path,” Robinson said. “We’ve lost one region game since I’ve been here and we’re pointing at that game.”
But first the COVID-19 numbers coming in daily need to continue improving over the next month. Robinson is optimistic.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Robinson said. “We’re excited that we’re getting a chance. If things keep going in the right direction, we’ll be ready to play some football. I sure hope so. Everybody around here is desperate for football right now.”