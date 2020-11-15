All-region volleyball team chosen

Class 5A state champion Wando High School headlines the list of All-Region 7-AAAAA volleyball selections.
Longtime Lady Warriors coach Alexis Glover was named coach of the year while Wando's Brynn Whitehair was selected player of the year. More Wando all-region picks are Chandley Thompson, Ava McCarthy and Emily King.
Stratford, Berkeley, Cane Bay and Goose Creek high schools each garnered two all-region selections apiece.
Selena Jones and Tireh Smith represent the Lady Knights, who placed second in the region behind Wando.
Skyler Scott and Maria Brown made the all-region squad for the Lady Stags, who finished third in the region.
Mikayla Blanco and Kayleigh Humphreys were chosen for the Lady Cobras while Monet Prather and Rebecca Jones made the team from Goose Creek.
In SCISA, Laurel Poston and McKenzie Ellis earned all-region honors for St. John's Christian.
CSU announces conference VB schedule
The Big South Conference and Charleston Southern announced the conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The schedule features a 16-match double round-robin slate spanning nine weeks from Feb. 4 to April 2, with contests scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays against the same opponent at the same location.
With matches currently scheduled one week apart, adjustments can be made to accommodate any facility conflicts or interruptions.
CSU hosts three of its first four series, with home matches against UNC Asheville, Winthrop, and USC Upstate. After a week on the road and an off week, the Bucs host High Point.
Charleston Southern hits the road for matchups with Radford, Campbell, Gardner-Webb, and Presbyterian.