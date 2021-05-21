You are the owner of this article.
All-Region 7-AAAAA tennis selections made

Ben Martin Stratford
Stratford senior Ben Martin, the Knights' No. 1 player, earned all-region honors..

 Rob Gantt/Gazette

Wando High School swept the superlatives in the Region 7-AAAAA tennis selections.

The Warriors’ Cameron Davies earned region player of the year while Charlie Painter reeled in coach of the year.

Jack Hughes and Parker Davis also landed all-region nods for the Warriors, who won the Lower State championship before falling to T.L. Hanna in the state final.

Each other program received two all-region picks.

Stratford’s were Ben Martin and Brady Hurd. The Knights finished runner-up in the region and advanced to the Class 5A playoffs before falling in the opening round in a competitive match against Region 6-AAAAA champion Socastee.

Josh Giannelli and David Giannelli made the squad for Berkeley.

Jonah Streff and Julian Kimsey were selected for Cane Bay.